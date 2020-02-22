Contributor Log In/Sign Up
PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through

The little book that will change your life.

By
Elizabeth Hamilton Guarino
Elizabeth Hamilton Guarino

Hello!  I’m Elizabeth and I am the author of the best-selling Hay House book PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through.  

I call my book “The little book that will completely change your life.”

My book helps people of all ages and levels learn to make lasting changes in their own life and be their best.

I love this graphic as writing a book is one thing…. connecting with others to read and use your book is another!!

I was on the phone yesterday with another author and we were chatting about how noisy it is out there. We are constantly bombarded by people asking us to buy what they have to offer.  I often think to my self, “If I hadn’t written this book, would I buy it? Would I use it?  Do I use my own book daily and moment to moment?” 

The answer is confidently yes!  I am constantly percolating!

Here is a comment I recently received.

I absolutely LOVE this book and all that it stands for. Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino does an amazing job of inspiring positive thinking, self-love and mindfulness in an easy to follow 9 Step, thought-provoking process. This book has been an instrumental foundation of information; guiding me through a complete life style transformation over the past year. This transformation has not only allowed me to loose over 100 pounds, but has also allowed me to find my “Best Self” and has taught me to let my best self filter through into all aspects of my life.”

As the founder of The Best Ever You Network, I have found over the years that it is important to touch each life you encounter with grace, compassion and a sense of collaboration, as you never know who needs you and what they are facing in the background that might not be obvious to you in those moments of meeting.  I think my book helps us all learn this.  It helps us learn mindful and meaningful change that incorporate ourselves and others at the same time and connect us.

PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through guides the reader through a 9-point change process “The PERCOLATE Process” and is written in coffee metaphors.  Being your best you in an ever-changing process and so the book is written so you can move though the points back and forth or use one here and there to help. My process helps you implement positive changes to excel in every aspect of your life.

The Percolate Process from PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through

The PERCOLATE Process

Allow for Change to Brew

Choose a Bolder Brew

Create Your Own Best Blend

Grow from Bean to Brew

Brew Strength

Expresso Yourself (Intentionally spelled with the x)

Chillax & Have an Iced Coffee

Buy the Next Round

Percolate Peace

I don’t know about you, but I just really hate feeling my worst. Good isn’t often good enough either.  I think I’d rather feel and be my best in as many moments of my life as possible and I hope you do as well. Percolate is for those moments when that voice inside of you is urging you to make changes and seek a richer, more fulfilling life

Do you feel like you’ve been searching for something more meaningful, even if you don’t know exactly what it is?

Connecting with our stories

Personally, between writing PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through and this moment as I write, this, my dad has died. Some of my book was about him and his never give up philosophy, which he taught us all, as a stroke survivor from Dec 17, 2004 to Oct 19, 2018.

In 2019, I have had moments of feeling my absolute worst. I joined a club I never signed up for and that is the club for people whose parents are aging or have died. I get it, we’re all aging, we’re not guaranteed another moment and all that self-help stuff you try to keep in your brain to make sure you don’t completely lose it in any moment in grief, but life just isn’t roses, puppy dogs, mantras and perfection 24/7. We want it to be and that’s where the real good stuff happens – in the wanting it to be.

My dad died. I watched him take his last breath. I spent about a month after his death, help my mom who was completely lost and even confused. We all thought she might die right with him since there were married over 40 years. She confessed that she felt like she wanted to die too.  It is only the second time in my life where I have seen my mom very lost.

I sat in a parking lot of a Wal-Mart with her while we were waiting for rain to stop and long after the rain had stopped we were still talking about life and what it means and how meaningful it is to even help another person for a moment. 

My mom shared with me a story of how during several years while my dad was sick she was extremely jealous of the next door neighbor who seemed to have every blade of grass flowing and growing to perfection even in the strongest winds.  One day the neighbor came over and asked my mom if she could take a few things under her care.  The neighbor went on to clue my mom in to the fact that the neighbor’s life was in fact far from perfect and they were in foreclosure.  The house had been all fixed up with all their might to hold their daughter’s wedding and that none of the kids knew what was actually happening with their parents.   My mom said it was an enormous lesson to her to scratch below the surface.  Their relationship continued and it was actually my parents who ended up moving because my dad was too ill for that particular home.  However, they have stayed in contact.

In just a moment, you have the power to impact another human being in a positive way.

For You!  All FREE tools and resources to help you be your best!

Whatever is happening in your own life, there are tools and resources available to us all. I’m here for you!  Please reach in and either read from PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through or head over to BestEverYou.com.  There is something or someone to remind you of how amazing and awesome you are. The tools put you on your path to being your best and remind you when you need a reminder.  We also have a fabulous Best Ever You Community on the website and in our Facebook Group.

My radio show, The Best Ever You Show, is about to celebrate 500 shows.  We air live on blogtalkradio and are now syndicated on iHeart Radio, iTunes, Spotify and have millions of downloads and listeners.  This is another free resource to help us all be our best and I hope you’ll tune in.

Whether it is my book, websites, radio show or community, I hope you’ll join me! I’m on a mission to raise awareness – to inspire you to embrace the inner love, gifts, and talents that create the essence of who you really are – and to challenge you to share this uniqueness with the world.

Best Ever You is a safe place to discover, or re-discover your authentic, best self – to create a vision and practice that vision, to really live – where each moment in your life matters. My goal is assist you to connect with your true self, to others around you, and to the world as a whole, in peace – for peace. Your highest-best-self and best-life mean making a commitment to yourself to become healthy in all ways – mentally, physically, spiritually, financially and emotionally.

Here’s to you being your very best with me, Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino & Best Ever You!  I’d love to help you PERCOLATE  & Let Your Best Self Filter Through!

Let’s PERCOLATE!

Need More?

Connect with me here for personal coaching.  [email protected]

My rates are $20 for 45 minutes for all of 2020. 

Packages-Group-Keynote-Classes – all rates available.

https://www.elizabethguarino.com/book-online

Love,

Elizabeth

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino, Hay House Author of PERCOLATE - CEO/Founder The Best Ever You Network at Hay House and Best Ever You

Elizabeth Hamilton-Guarino is a 20-year veteran of the financial services and regulatory compliance training industry. Now, a recognized leader in personal development, Elizabeth is the founder and CEO of The Best Ever You Network, a brand with more than one million followers in social media and over two million radio downloads on The Best Ever You Show.

With a mixture of humor and grace, Elizabeth helps people root in gratitude, discover motivation and implement positive, lasting change. An expert in mentoring people to market their strengths and achieve brand excellence, she works with clients worldwide to illuminate their light within, develop their best life and become their Best Ever You with gratitude-based behavior and belief systems.

Elizabeth’s book PERCOLATE – Let Your Best Self Filter Through (Hay House, 2014) has been called “charming” by Publisher’s Weekly, with “an ingenious extended coffee metaphor.” Guarino also ranks consistently as one of the top 40 social CEOs on Twitter and was just named a favorite by Oxford Said Business School. Her hashtags #BestEverYou and #TipstoBeYourBest are widely circulated.

Elizabeth lives her daily life with allergies to peanuts, tree nuts, fish, and shellfish. In 1998, Elizabeth nearly lost her life due to an allergic reaction to almonds. In 1999, she had a second near-fatal allergic reaction while pregnant with her third son. She co-founded the Food Allergy Zone to find a cure and the cause of food allergies. Elizabeth is a spokesperson for FAACT and MedicAlert Foundation.

Elizabeth attended the University of Iowa and is an honors graduate of St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. Elizabeth and her husband Peter R. Guarino, Esq,. live in Maine with their four sons. Elizabeth currently attends Harvard Business School for Leadership.

