People who think differently are leading the next generation of workers—and they’re going where people have open minds

Don’t waste time trying to fit in.

This week as we celebrate another International Day of People with Disabilities, December 3, 2021, take time out to think like a rebel talent or boss, acknowledging that all people have the right to training, accommodations, and a meaningful career. Despite the fact that the ADA was signed into law more than 30 years ago, this basic idea still isn’t a reality for far too many people. These five thought starters will help focus you on why and how we can use this upcoming year to go beyond disability awareness to creating opportunities.