Passion grows where we discover our true desire – Pranay Ranjan

I get it, you have exciting dreams and big goals to achieve, but do you have all the energy, desire, and motivation you need to achieve them? This is what happens to most people – they lack a strong and burning desire to achieve whatever they want in life.

You have a goal in mind. You dream about it. It’s a nagging thought. It’s always on the top of your mind. It’s a constant; but, can it become a reality? We all have dreams and aspirations; however, it takes desire to turn them into reality said Pranay Ranjan.

As the popular saying from Eric Thomas goes, “When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you will be successful.”

He says, burning Desire is the starting point of success in one’s life. There is no proper success without proper desire. If one’s desires and beliefs are true, there is nothing that can’t be achieved. One of the most fundamental things that define every human being is desire. We all desire something and we are all defined, for the most part, by that which we desire said.

In all ways, it helps us to reach our success with no turnbacks. Since burning desire is very important to human actions, one should find their desires and focus on them.

The journey of success always leads to giving two faces in human life, one is Loser and the other are the winner. Eventually, success belongs to winners. But it’s necessary to be aware of the reasons what make the one win and other losses.

Without desire, there is no hope. Without desire, there is no goal. Without desire, there is no spirit. Without desire, there is no flame. Our fire of desire needs to be lit because it is the driving force behind our own success. So, what do you really want?

Remember: passion grows where we discover our true desire, quoted Pranay.