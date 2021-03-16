Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Overcoming Self-Doubt as a Female Entrepreneur | Ferne Kornfeld | Palm Beach, FL

In 2019, the rate of new women entrepreneurs among female U.S. residents was 0.23 percent. For males, the rate was 0.38 percent. While this is still a sizable difference, the gap is getting smaller. Over the past five years, women-owned businesses have grown at a rate of 21%, while all companies increased at a rate of nine percent. In addition, the rate of female entrepreneurs has grown at nearly double that speed.

Along with all this success comes a lot of pressure. Being one of the few female CEOs in America can make the position itself more intimidating. As a pioneer, future leaders will be looking to you for guidance and encouragement, and business associates might be examining you more closely to overcome their own biases. This can lead to imposter syndrome and self-doubt. While insecure thoughts are not unique to women, they can be magnified by being held to a certain standard as a trailblazer of industry.

The most common self-doubts are about a woman’s ability to juggle a home and life balance. As more women enter the world of business, old mindsets remain about how a woman can co-exist in a male-dominated world of vendors, employees, customers, and partners. This can lead to feelings of impostor syndrome, the idea that your position is one of many successive lucky moments, as opposed to real talent and qualifications. Much like any negative thoughts, if you give them too much power, they can overwhelm you, increasing levels of doubt. This condition affects all people, at all levels of success, but is frequently associated with female entrepreneurs who are trendsetters.

The number one way to psych yourself out is to compare yourself to others. There is a reason for the old adage that comparison is the thief of joy. The only person you should ever compare yourself to is yesterday’s you. 

Another way to overcome self-doubt is to forge your own path of success. There is no rule saying you need to follow the same formula as everyone else. As a female entrepreneur, you are already breaking the typical conventional leader or business professional’s mold. Many women think they need to behave like a male in order to succeed, but confidence comes from living your truth, which means maintaining your integrity and being yourself.

This article was originally published on FerneKornfeld.com

    Ferne Kornfeld, Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding

    Ferne Kornfeld is a Principal and Commercial Finance Consultant at Value Capital Funding based in Palm Beach, Florida. Over the course of her career, she has amassed more than 20 years of experience within the financial services industry and possesses comprehensive knowledge of corporate finance. Ferne, along with her business partner and husband, Barry, believes in always doing what is best for the client. In the world of finance, such a philosophy can often be hard to find.

     

    As a woman in business, Ferne Kornfeld is grateful for the tremendous opportunity to help small business owners, many of which are women themselves. She understands the incredible contribution female business owners bring to their communities. They offer a sense of diversity and perspective that helps advance their towns. What’s more, they are also usually more philanthropic than their male counterparts, giving back to the community, with both their time and resources, that gives back to them.

     

    Outside of work, Ferne enjoys networking with other female business owners, cooking, and, mostly, spending time with Barry and their two sons, daughter-in-law, and cat, Bella. As a family, they enjoy traveling and have been to over 40 countries, favoring trips to Europe and the Caribbean. Barry and Ferne Kornfeld are also former season ticket holders for their favorite NBA team, the Miami Heat, and are avid concert-goers. To learn more about Ferne and debt restructuring, be sure to check out her blog for articles and insights.

     

    For more information on Ferne Kornfeld and her passion debt restructuring and female entrepreneurship,  make sure to read her blog for tips, advice, and articles!

     

