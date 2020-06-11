Overcoming Obstacles in Work and Life

Facing obstacles at the workplace is common, especially in today’s modern world where everyone is so competitive. Dealing with a difficult co-worker, a toxic work environment, or work politics, reasons are multiple which means dealing with them is unavoidable.

Here are a few tips that will help you through the process.

1. Adjust Your Reaction:

When you face an obstacle, it is easy to get negative and demotivated. Negative thinking can further reduce your motivation and make it difficult for you to achieve your goals. Adopt a relaxing attitude instead that will help you face challenges better way.

2. Take Time to Strategize:

Take your time to assess the situation than giving knee -jerk reactions. Carefully analyzing the obstacle by taking time to understand all its aspects will work in your favor. Devise a plan of action and set realistic deadlines and goals and communicate the same to the board member and colleagues to showcase your commitment.

3. Enhance Your Skills:

The only way to rise above office politics is by acquiring sound knowledge. Keep yourself updated with the latest technologies and take up extra training sessions like getting AWS certification to increase your value in the office.

4. Learn to Say No:

You may be a hard worker, but you must limit yourself and not overdo it. People at work will expect you to do more than you can handle, it is better to say ‘No’ beforehand and explain your prior commitments rather than commit to it and then nor deliver. You also need to learn to say no so that you do not get so caught at work that you have no personal time left.

5. Measure Progress to Help You Stay Motivated:

Sometimes we are so hell-bent on achieving something big at work that we forget to celebrate small successes. Remember, these minor victories will lead you towards your goal, hence do not ignore it. Acknowledging these successes will motivate you to work harder towards your goals.

6. Adapt to the Work Culture:

Every workplace has its own culture, and you need to adapt to it in order to work comfortably. Resisting it is only going to do more harm than good.

7. Take Out Time for Yourself:

All work and no rest are the main reasons of losing productivity. It is important for you to relax your mind so you can get back to work with more concentration. Take 10 minutes of break after every two hours of work and take vacations to maintain a good work-life balance.

8. Take Care of Your Health:

If you are not physically and mentally fit, you will not be very productive at work. People who suffer from lifestyle disorders are lethargic at work. To overcome this, make sure not to just work all the time but take out time to work out five times a week along with eating a balanced diet to keep yourself physically and mentally fit.

Obstacles are not all bad as it brings out the best in us and you discover your untapped skills. Obstacles are part of every journey, but they do not signal your defeat. Wading through these obstacles will teach you to turn the most frustrating hurdles into opportunities.