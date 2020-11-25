Out-of-the-Box Holiday Gift Guide

Setting up seasonal décor, earlier than usual, is a no-brainer this year. With the holidays quickly approaching, this unexpected Gift-Buying Guide selection will take some of the guesswork out of unique presents to satisfy all ages, spouse, family, and friends. Tap in to these top recommendations for 2020.

1. Just Jan’s Baker’s Delight

Just Jan’s is an award-winning line of gourmet, handmade, all natural jams and fruit butters. Founded from the home kitchen of film producer Jan Hogrewe, these spreads are delicious and boast a number of uses beyond toast, from cocktails to salad dressings to desserts. With this gift, your relatives and loved ones will too! It includes a beautiful ceramic mixing bowl, biscuit/scone mix, 2 of our spreads, a spatula, recipe cards and apron. Everything you need to whip up some delicious baked treats.

2. Her Highness Pleasure Oil



Make your romance novel fantasy a reality with a little help from ultra-premium, hemp-derived CBD. CBD, a non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis, works hard to increase muscle relaxation. We’ve also added to our CBD pleasure oil, a South American medicinal plant extract known for increasing salivation—AKA wetness. Put these two botanical powerhouses together in a base of extra virgin Californian olive oil, and you can guess what that means for your nether regions. We worked with a professional female herbalist to concoct the most powerful sex topical women can buy and tested it (many, many times) to make sure it’s legit. It’s not a lube, it’s an orgasm enhancer. Live your best orgasm. With a lover. A stranger. Or love yourself.



Together with 500mg CBD, our Pleasure Oil includes extract of the South American “love flower”, a game changer setting this product apart from all others. Organic California olive oil provides the base. Not latex safe.

3. H2One Hand Sanitizer

H2One is a U.S. based social good hand sanitizer developed with YOU in mind. Our mission is to provide top-tier, effective, moisturizing hand sanitizer for all while also giving back to our communities. Every purchase of H2One Hand Sanitizer enables us to donate a percentage of our bottles to organizations and charities in need. H2One contains 75% Ethyl Alcohol to help kill bacteria, viruses and microorganisms. Our hand gel sanitizer with alcohol is FDA Registered and meets all World Health Organization, CDC and FDA Standards. Our everyday calming lavender hand sanitizer is made with top-tier ingredients like organic Aloe Vera and Vitamin E to help keep hands clean and happy. H2One hand sanitizer with aloe dries clean with no sticky residue and leaves behind a pleasant scent. H2One hand sanitizer with alcohol is a quality moisturizing hand sanitizer that helps hydrate and disinfect without some of the downsides of a traditional hand sanitizer gel. Purchase H2One hand sanitizer online today. Browse our hand sanitizer with pump sizes including 1000 ML, and bulk hand sanitizer options, to find the perfect fit for your needs.



https://h2one.com/collections/hand-sanitizer

H2ONE CALMING LAVENDER HAND SANITIZER GEL | 250 ML | 4 PACK | 75 PERCENT ETHYL ALCOHOL (ETHANOL) | MADE IN USA

Retail Price $34

4. Benev GF – DNA Serum for Aging and Mature Skin 18ml

GF-DNA Serum is designed to diminish the signs of aging and sun damage by accelerating DNA repair and restoring the growth factors present in healthy, young skin. This light serum contains cotton extract, which is rich in peptides that encourage DNA repair, to prevent premature aging, nine growth factors to help promote firmer, smoother skin, antioxidants to protect from free radical damage, and interleukins to reduce inflammation.



https://www.benev.com/

Retail Price $159.00

5. Ryan Rondeo Spice Collection

The gift that keeps on giving! Celebrate the holiday and surprise a friend or family member with Chef Ryan’s Spice Blends! Chef Ryan Rondeno seasoning blends can be used for grilling, smoking, sautéing, braising , and roasting. Its flavors are Ancho-Chili BBQ, Nola Creole Rub, Citrus Herb Rub, Smoked Coffee Rub, Caribbean Jerk Rub, Louisiana Gumbo Rub. They pair well with chicken, seafood, pork, beef, and vegetables. Create innovative dishes with this collection! – Each Rondeno Spice Collection includes a FREE DIGITAL COPY of Spice It Up, Rub It Down: 30 flavorful recipes made easy



https://shop.rondenoculinarydesigns.com/collections/spice-collection

Retail Price: 6 for $60.00

6. Dr. Sheila Nazarian’s UV Protection Gloves



These fashion-forward sun protection gloves are reversible black/gold and made of SPF50+ Italian fabric right here in the USA. Use them while driving, getting gel manicures, or walking to protect your hands from UV rays.

https://theskinspot.com

Retail Price: $67.00

7. Twisted Silver Vortex Necklace

A bold brass setting attached with a chunky link on a 30″ chain. Wear this statement necklace long, double-wrapped, or scarfed for a variety of looks. Perfect for any outfit!

8. GoPants, Designer Palazzo Pants – Midnight

The perfect pant: comfort of yoga pants, but with style. Flattering fit, light fabric and fun patterns. Machine washable and wrinkle resistant.



9. Becoming the Total Package by Aviva Reimer



Becoming The Total Package is the culmination of decades of intimate and life-changing experiences achieved through Aviva Reimer’s philosophy in personal transformation, personal development, and her highly regarded and renowned matchmaking techniques.

10. “Subconscious Power” by Kimberly Friedmutter, Celebrity Hypnotist and NY Times Bestselling Author

Subconscious Power: Use Your Inner Mind to Create the Life You’ve Always Wanted (Simon & Schuster/Atria Books) When it comes to over-taxed busy moms, moms in need of appreciation and those looking to explore a fun, new part of themselves, this book comes to the rescue! Mom will discover the deepest part of herself, her intuition and who she sincerely is at her deepest core. She’ll learn fun things like how to find lost items around the house, find great parking spaces or perhaps awaken into a new career or hobby. If your sending positive vibes to your mom for Mother’s Day, this book will deliver a powerful love message to her! In fact, it’s all about her and she’ll thank you for your lifelong impactful gift! See what superstars like Martha Stewart, Jennifer Hudson and others have to say about the author of this life-changing book for mom! It’s the go-to for those you love in your life!

Get these amazing gifts for yourself and your loved one’s today!