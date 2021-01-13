I was out for a walk, enjoying the beautiful weather and thanking God for all I have, then this happened.

Have you ever had a friend, colleague or family member overreact to something and you watched in complete disbelief as they totally lost control of their emotions? This happened to me yesterday.

Someone was texting me about my radio show and the direction the show would go in. (It is difficult to text and walk, especially over a bridge.) The other person wanted it to go in a completely different direction and totally freaked out when I said, “No, that is not what Rapping with Dr. Jacalyn™️ is about”. Mind you that this other person isn’t being paid to give me coaching. She was not asked her opinion about the show. She decided she knew what would be best for me. I decided to honor my boundaries and thanked her but said I needed to stay true to my branding and mission:

Inspiration, Hope and Overcoming Adversity.

This person and I were texting about this and I was speechless at how her tone completely changed. It was a side I have never seen before. The person was so angry that she said they would never listen to the show and wanted nothing more to do with me.

I did not take it personally. I did not get upset. I just took in a deep breath and thought that this person has some major anger problems that have nothing to do with a radio show.

Today, I was listening to another radio show led by a Man of God. He was talking about important principles that are needed to be followed in order for us to do the work that God needs us to do. One of these principles was Control.

I thought about what happened yesterday. Out of Nowhere. This person lost control of her emotions and any rational behavior. I wonder how the person feels today. They had no regard for me nor my feelings, but I forgive them. My last text was that one day when the person looks back on this event, my hope is that they ask for forgiveness for themselves and do something good for someone else.

Forgiveness is a true gift. Everyone makes mistakes, and being able to forgive them is the best thing we can do for them and ourselves. May you find your way back to kindness, graciousness and compassion, Out of Nowhere, I pray for you. I forgive you.

http://drjacalyn.com