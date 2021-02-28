Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Our Tangled-Up Reactions to Trauma

By Dr. Michelle Golland As a Clinical Psychologist who treats people with PTSD and trauma related disorders as well as someone who personally has been diagnosed with PTSD and complex traumas, I can testify to the experience of being tangled up in a messy and confusing presentation of trauma.   Our brains on trauma are misfiring […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

By Dr. Michelle Golland

As a Clinical Psychologist who treats people with PTSD and trauma related disorders as well as someone who personally has been diagnosed with PTSD and complex traumas, I can testify to the experience of being tangled up in a messy and confusing presentation of trauma.  

Our brains on trauma are misfiring and slowing down in ways that are not helpful to our well-being and mental health.  The tangles of trauma can keep us traumatized because of the sheer confusion and overwhelm of our feelings.  Below I will define 4 common reactions to trauma us humans experience.  The tangly part is that we can literally be experiencing 1 of these or all of them and multiple at the same time…. I know where is our detangler and super good wet dry brush for our feelings when we need one!!!!

Re-Experiencing the Trauma-having sudden and unwanted traumatic memories that intrude into or even seem to replace what is happening in the current moment.  This can include experiencing nightmares, increase in heart rate and blood pressure and even leading to a flashback which is having the sensation that the trauma is actually occurring again.

Avoidance of Trauma Reminders-this is the attempt to avoid distressing memories, thoughts, or feelings as well as external reminders such as conversations about the traumatic event or people and places that bring the event to mind.

Negative Thoughts or Feelings- this is about how the survivor of the trauma may have obsessive thought patterns that help to maintain the distress of the traumatic event.  Unrelenting focus on the trauma event, depressive rumination, negative self-focus rumination and rumination of the trauma event before bedtime helps to sustain the PTSD symptoms for a survivor of trauma.  

Hyperarousal-this occurs when a person’s body suddenly and quickly kicks into high alert as a result of thinking about the traumatic event.  The symptoms include the following

            *Sleeping problems

            *Difficulties concentrating 

            *Irritability

            *Anger and angry outbursts

            *Panic

            *Constant anxiety 

            *Easily startled

            *Self-destructive behavior (drinking, smoking, fast driving)

            *Heavy sense of guilt and shame

It is important to understand at this current time many people in our country and many we love and care about may be experiencing PTSD symptoms due to the trauma trifecta of the pandemic, social and racial justice fights and the last four years during Donald Trump’s presidency.  Do not underestimate as a woman how the fear and chaos many of his policies and lack of leadership were designed to create within the United States and abroad.  It is important that we understand the signs of PTSD and then either for ourselves or to help others seek the treatment needed to help calm these unruly and tangled up experiences.   

    my avatar

    Dr. Michelle Golland, Clinical Psychologist — Relationship Expert

    Dr. Michelle Golland is a Clinical Psychologist and Media Shrink. Her bi-coastal private practice focuses on issues relating to adults, couples and families. She also serves as a parenting expert and advocate to families in crisis around the issue of bullying within our schools. She is a relationship expert and looks at her clients through the lens of attachment, connection and disconnection. Dr. Michelle’s education featured an emphasis in Multi-Cultural and Community Psychology and she sees her role in the media and in her private practice as an advocate for the underserved and an educator regarding all things related to mental health and emotional well-being.  She is a proud USC Trojan who grew up in Southern California and now shovels snow in NY instead!  Dr. Michelle has been married for 25 years and has two wonderful and of course annoying children. Dr. Michelle Golland is the Clinical Psychologist the media turns to when they need an expert’s opinion on psychological issues related to anything in politics or popular culture.  She has appeared on CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Shahs of Sunset, Leah Remini: its All Relative, The Insider, E!, Good Morning America, CNN, Inside Edition, Access Hollywood, HLN’s News Shows, Jane Valez-Mitchel, The Nancy Grace Show, MSNBC, and Fox News.  Dr. Michelle was also a regular on Dr. Drew’s show on HLN.  Dr. Michelle does not believe in mincing words but being clear and direct within the media environment and with her clients.  Please go to my website for my media reel.  www.yourshrinkisin.com

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Very Real Impact of Childhood Trauma

    by Kira Batist-Wigod, LCSW, MPS-H
    hand coming up through water ocean PTSD in nursing
    First Responders First//

    The Sound of Silence: The Occurrence of PTSD in Nursing

    by Catherine Burger
    Community//

    PTSD From Car Accidents: 5 Ways To Get Back on Your Feet

    by Sunny Jones

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.