Our New Normal Moving Forward

The phrase “New Normal” has dominated our thoughts and conversations ever since we have been in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. We have slowly slid into new routines and habits that accommodate our current situation.

One of the first adoptions of this updated version of life is working from home. We have traded our office dress code for yoga pants and t-shirts. I am sure that the break from work was welcomed, but I know many that are looking forward to going back to the daily grind. When restrictions are lifted, I will be implementing snippets of helpful hints that I have acquired while being in shelter-in-place

Office

Take some work home and leave early.

Wear slippers under my desk.

Do more virtual meetings(they don’t last as long as face to face meetings).

Meditate for 10 minutes to reduce stress.

Be kinder and more patient with my co-workers.

For parents that have become homeschool teachers, I am certain that a new appreciation has been given to the school teachers of our children. Often undervalued and underpaid, these heroes have the daily job of not just teaching, but mentoring, mediating, counseling, and the list goes on.

School

Gift your children’s teacher with supplies.

Communicate more often to assist the teacher with your child’s success

Volunteer at least once a month. Even if it is on a weekend. Grade papers, help organize, and make plans.

Sign your school up forAmazon Smile. They will receive 5% of eligible purchases. With all the shopping we do on Amazon nowadays 5% can go a long way.

Home

Our home has become our sanctuary ad nauseam. It’s not that people have become ungrateful for a roof over their heads, but the stay-at-home orders make some feel like their once comfy and cozy house has become a jail with four walls. Stir- crazy is in full effect. These tips will help you with your new lifestyle going forward:

If there’s a mess, clean it up or not! Life is too short to sweat the small stuff like dirty dishes in the sink and laundry in the hamper.

Do your chores everyday rather than letting it pile up for the weekend. Chipping away at chores a little at a time is more effective than a weekend marathon of scrubbing and washing.

Use aromatherapy and music to enhance your mood.

Spend more time interacting with your family. At least one night a week play board games, dance, or make funny videos. Do anything except bury your nose in electronics.

The one thing that Covid-19 did bring us is the realization that life can be turned upside down at any moment. Everything is not always peaches and cream. The best thing we can do to get through these uncertain times is be prepared. If you are prepared spiritually, financially, and physically, you will fare better than not. Having some helpful tips moving forward will ease you into your ” New Normal.