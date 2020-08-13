Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Our Friend Grief

Our Friend Grief

It’s been nearly five months since our usual, normal lives where highjacked by a pandemic. Illness and death have enveloped the globe, planned events were postponed, then cancelled. Millions of jobs have been lost and small businesses closed. Through the months, losses have piled up with no real sense of when we can safely leave the compound of our Covid safe pods. 


Initially most people took up the challenge, using the time no longer taken up by commuting to work and school to accomplish worthwhile projects– a new hobby, or finally focusing on one deserving of more time, a new skill, or perfecting the skill of connecting electronically on iPads, computers, and phones. Returning to a simpler time, we planted, harvested, gardened, baked, cooked, cleaned, renovated and repaired our living spaces. Perhaps we’ve gotten a glimpse of what we will or will not change in our lives beyond Covid. It’s certain the world has changed forever by this global event, and we wonder how we’ll have changed.  


 Besides the on-line funerals and memorials we’ve attended to grieve those lost to us through death, most of us have not named and grieved our other losses, perhaps because there’ve been so many. Cumulative losses have brought up prior losses, uncertainty the fear of future loss. It’s hard to count the secondary losses resulting from the initial ones. For each of us, no matter what age, there is the loss of the future we had planned, expected or counted on for this period of our lives. 


Grief is the way we process and metabolize our losses. Grieving helps us make sense out of what’s happening so we can use the wisdom from our experiences as resources in our future life. As I grapple to understand this more deeply, I find the structures of the arts helpful. 


Grief will come
Grief will come to you sudden as a thunderstorm in a late summer afternoon, Or slowly as early morning fog hovers over a stream. 
Grief will encourage you to slow down, go the speed of your human body, pay attention to the temperature  of changing times.
Grief will accompany your every footstep as the winds of change disrupt the structures you have built, and challenge you to pivot to what’s possible in the present.Grief will revisit what you have loved and lost, as its sweet sorrow  dissolves into the center of who you have become.
Grief will teach you that you are part of all that has come and gone, and all that will come again. Losses will lead you, if you let them, to a life you could never have imagined.  

Sheila 

Friday morning InterPlay Class – August 14th10:30 am Eastern 7:30 am Pacifichttp://zoom.us/j/3701856662 passcode 54321

Join us for an hour of playful body wisdom, exformation and radical self-care tools & techniques taught by two dancing social workers. Learn the five skills of Self-Care.Tuesday, August 18th8:30am-9:30am PDT 11:30am-12:30pm ET

Register here: https://letsreimagine.org/3780/radical-self-care-series-interplay-1

In September I’ll be co-leading a Secrets of InterPlay for Helping Professionals followed by a Life Practice Program for Helping Professionals. On Saturday, August 29th at 11:30 AM ET the three leaders will be hosting an InterPlay & Q & A to get to know each other and answers any questions you might have. Join us for this free event!

Looking for a personal consultation as you navigate this liminal time?
Call me at 817-706-4967 or drop me a line at [email protected]

Sheila K Collins, PhD, Speaker, Author, Coach & Consultant at Sheila K Collins, PhD

Sheila K. Collins believes that life’s toughest challenges call us out to discover our better selves. In facing such challenges as grief, loss, illness, death of a loved one, or large scale losses such as fires, floods, and pandemics, we become who we truly are. Her writing, keynote speaking, and improvisational artist performances, contain thought-provoking discoveries of ways to deal with the tough challenges life asks of us so that we become stronger and more resilient from having met them.

Her award-winning book, Warrior Mother: Fierce Love, Unbearable Loss and the Rituals that Heal tells of her journeys with two of her three adult children and her best friend through their life-threatening illnesses and deaths and of the rituals that helped her family to heal. Using her background as a social work professor, therapist, and performance artist, Dr. Collins demonstrates in her presentations, workshops, and writing how art-based tools have helped her and can help others get through life’s toughest challenges.

Sheila currently directs the Wing & A Prayer Pittsburgh Players, an InterPlay-based improvisational performance troupe whose mission is to assist arts and human service organizations in achieving their noble purposes. In collaboration with community nonprofits, the group has developed programs and performances to address such tough topics as ending the stigma of mental illness, changing the race dance, and saying No More to gender violence. She travels nationally and internationally assisting individuals and organizations to tell their stories in trans-forming ways. Her blog Dancing With Everything is on her website https://sheilakcollins.com/

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

