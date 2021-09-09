Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Orkhan Rzayev and Elshad Pirimov of Eleven Kings: “Invest in your business, do homework, stay learning”

they are preparing to organize a seed investment round for Eleven Kings

Eleven Kings, almost risky startup from Azerbaijan is changing the face of the gaming industry

Orkhan Rzayev and Elshad Pirimov, the founders of Eleven Kings, took to the path of following their passion involved with a lot of risks. Mr. Rzyayev believes that there is no getting intimidated by the problems that try to pull you down on the road to success. One needs to be fearless and determined to achieve their goals, no matter what.

In a country where $400 is the average salary and startups are rare, Orkhan Rzayev’s bravery is commendable. Giving up the savings of your life amounting to $30 grand is not an easy task. However, Mr. Rzayev took the risk of launching a mobile game startup in 2017, and it has all proven to be worth it so much that he is proud to announce that the famous influencer Ronaldinho is the face of Eleven Kings.

Orkhan Rzayev believes that being crazy enough about your dreams is good. The attitude helped him achieve incredible feats in life. It is nothing less than a motivation that drives you to get to work each day you wake up. To all those looking for success, Mr. Rzayev advises them never to stop believing in themselves. Despite it being a risky move, Orkhan Rzayev and partner Elshad Pirimov never stopped believing in themselves. 

Orkhan Rzayev says that the digital world has done a lot to help them grow as a startup. In his opinion, other small businesses can achieve remarkable milestones, too, if they leverage the power of the internet in the right way. He is thankful for all the opportunities and collaborations that he has harness through digital platforms. 

The perseverance and willpower of the two Azerbaijani entrepreneurs got them where they deserve to be. Now that their company has reached a level where they can safely call it a success, they are preparing to organize a seed investment round for Eleven Kings. Mr. Rzayev has big plans for his company and hopes to scale it globally in the near future. He believes that consistency will take him to whatever heights he aims for in his life.

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

    Neila Jovan

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

