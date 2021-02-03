Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Going To Be Launched in Pakistan

Oppo is the leading mobile phone manufacturing company, which has launched this flagship device in Reno 5 series, while this smart phone was launched in China during last December. This device is appeared in database of Global Certification Forums and this mobile phone will be made available in Pakistan very soon. As enough information about this cell phone is not shared but it will have the 4450 mAh battery and it can be charged at 65W and it is added with Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Support and NFC. It is expected that this smart phone, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Going To Be Launched in Pakistan.

There is 6.55 inches AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and the refresh rate 90-Hz is also added with it. You can find the punch hole front camera in the corner and it has in-display fingerprint sensor. You can find quad camera setup on the back side, which is added with 64 MP main camera and 13 MP telephoto lens, 2 MP macro camera and 16 MP ultrawide unit with it. In the internal specifications, you can find snapdragon 865 SoC with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB storage capacity and you can also find color OS 11.1 on top of Android 11 on software front. It is expected that this mobile phone will be provided in the market at the cost of $689.

    zee raja

