One Surprising Thing I Learned This Summer

The summer of 2020 has given me a deeper understanding and experience of what it means to be resilient. In psychological terms, resilience is defined as the ability to adapt in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, or stress.  From a spiritual perspective, resilience is the ability to master the inner world of one’s thoughts, […]

The summer of 2020 has given me a deeper understanding and experience of what it means to be resilient.

In psychological terms, resilience is defined as the ability to adapt in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy, or stress. 

From a spiritual perspective, resilience is the ability to master the inner world of one’s thoughts, feelings, outlook, expectations, and moods – regardless of what is happening around us in the external world.  This mastery requires us to seek out a deeper source of happiness; to look beyond the accumulation of positions and possessions that may entertain us momentarily but don’t really nourish our souls.    

This summer has served as a powerful reminder that the physical dimension of life – the vacations, get-togethers, and milestone celebrations that we normally associate with this time of year – are never the source of our happiness.  True satisfaction comes from our inner experience of ourselves and our lives. 

By nurturing our relationship with our inner self and our inner experience of life, we strengthen our connection with the life force that is the source of all manifested things and begin to know ourselves as an integral part of all-that-is.  Whatever is happening in our world, we can still choose to feel good.  This is the secret not only to lasting happiness but to ultimate self-empowerment.  

Christy Whitman

Christy Whitman is a Transformational Leader, Celebrity Coach and Law of Attraction expert, as well as the two time New York Times bestselling author of The Art of Having It All and Taming Your Alpha Bitch. She is also the author of the international bestseller Quantum Success. Her forthcoming book The Desire Factor will be released April 21, 2021.

Christy has appeared on the news, The Today Show, The Morning Show, Ted X, and The Hallmark Channel, and her work has been featured in the media in various publications. She’s been featured in Goalcast, People Magazine, Seventeen, Woman’s Day, Hollywood Life, and Teen Vogue, to name a few.

Christy is the CEO and founder of the Quantum Success Learning Academy & Quantum Success Coaching Academy, a 10-month Law of Attraction coaching certification program. Christy has helped certify over 3,000 life coaches and has helped countless others to unlock their power to manifest. She lives in Scottsdale with her husband Frederic and her two boys Alex and Maxim.

Follow Christy on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/christywhitmaninternational/) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/christywhitman1/) and receive her free 30-day video training system to help create the life you’ve always wanted! (https://www.watchyourwords.com/)

