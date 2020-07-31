Contributor Log In/Sign Up
One Simple Tip To Always Be A Winner And Avoid Victimhood Forever…

By
Victims look out the window. 

There must be someone, somewhere, who’s responsible for where the victim ends up. 

“Yes, it’s my life to live,” says the victim, “but…” 

For victims, there’s always a “but.” Victims don’t want ownership of their position

The good thing about looking out the window: look hard, long or wide enough, and you’ll always find someone or something to point to. 

The bad thing about the window: you can never fully control what you see on the other side of the glass. 

Winners look in the mirror. 

Every situation, outcome and hand they play, the winner focuses most on what they can do to influence things. 

“Yes, it’s my life to live,” says the victim, “and…” 

For winners, there’s always “and.” Winners not only take ownership of their position, they seek out more ways to be responsible for themselves. 

The good thing about looking in the mirror: you can always control what you see. 

The bad thing about the mirror: it’s a lot of responsibility, and you’re never quite “off the hook” for your circumstances. Even when it’s not your fault, it’s still your responsibility. 

Winning is hard. Victimhood is easy. 

Choose a side. 

By the way, I’ve made my all-time bestselling book The Mirror Of Motivation FREE for a limited time. Claim your copy now so you can ensure you win in life and never become a victim. 

Get it here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

