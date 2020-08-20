Contributor Log In/Sign Up
On Your First Day of Kindergarten: This Isn’t What I Wanted for You.

I've thought about this day for years, but I never expected it to be like this…

This isn’t what I wanted for you. I never expected it to be like this, no one did.

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻.

I’ve thought about it for years. You’d stroll into your classroom, hand-in-hand with your best buddies. You’d give your new teacher a big hug and say how excited you were to be there. You’d play tag on the playground at recess, swap snacks at lunch with your friends.

𝗕𝘂𝘁 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗼𝗱𝗮𝘆.

Today there will be masks and temperature checks. You’ll be asked to keep your distance from your friends. There will be no hugs or holding hands, no sitting together at lunch or playing together at recess.

I’ve experienced so much anger and sadness over the loss of this milestone for you. Today, I expected to cry over my baby becoming a little boy, but it’s heavier than that now.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁’𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲.

𝘉𝘶𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘰𝘯’𝘵 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵.

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻.

You’ll wear your new Thomas the Train mask that you’re so excited about. I’ll have to drop you at the door, but you’ll be greeted by the sweetest lady who will ask how you’re feeling. She’ll show you to your classroom where your teacher will be waiting for you just outside the door– oh my goodness, is she happy to see you! She’s smiling so big under her mask, you can see it in her eyes!

You’ll wave to your friends from across the room. And look! Your best buddy is sitting just two desks away from you! That’s awesome! I’ll pick you up for lunch and we’ll eat outside at the park, okay? I’ll even trade you my chips for your pretzels if you want! Then back to school for just a couple more hours.

No, I can’t walk you in– but look, there’s that sweet lady again! She’ll show you where to go. I’ll see you soon love, I can’t wait to hear about your best day ever!

And then, when no one else is around, I’ll cry one last time over all the things you’ll never know you missed out on–

on 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗻.

Alyse Bressner, Motherhood Lifestyle Entrepreneur at Motto + Fleur

Alyse Bressner is a thirty-something entrepreneur on a mission to help women feel empowered and inspired in motherhood, through her lifestyle apparel brand Motto + Fleur.

