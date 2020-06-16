Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Occasional’ Mental Health Chatter

Let's make 'Mental Health'​ a part of everyday conversations. Let's not wait until the "right time"​ to talk about it because there's no right time for talking about the health of your mind.

By

Let’s take on the collective responsibility of creating a world that is mentally well.

I know you might think, “Oh, not another mental health post!”, but I urge you to remove two minutes from your schedule to read this post.

The past two days have been heavy for us in India. We lost someone to suicide. And then, we saw all our social media feeds filled with mental health-related posts. The topic of mental health suddenly resurfaces when certain incidents take place and then dies down after a momentary uproar. It’s a good thing that we’re at least talking about it, but I’m worried why we only talk about it when such incidents occur. Does it take the loss of life to bring us out of our bubbles to discuss real issues? Is mental health only a concept that holds no importance for us until and unless we experience jolting incidents? We’re all telling people to talk about their thoughts, feelings and emotions, but are we really ready to listen without passing judgments? Are we ready to hear them out without offering our expert advice and opinions to them? Are we prepared to respond and not react to something they tell us? Let’s understand that it takes courage for someone to share their feelings and we must respect the fact that they chose to share it with us. Instead of jumping up with solutions, hear them out, let them be and make them feel like you’re there for them.

With regards to Sunday’s incident, media channels are asking why one would end their life even when they seemingly have ‘everything’, but here, we need to acknowledge that just because a person appears to have the brightest of smiles, a good professional standing or even just looks ‘okay’ on the outside, does not guarantee that they are mentally well. Many of us are trying to find a reason as to why someone would take such a step, but before that, let’s understand that there may not be ONE cause for such a step, it could be the effect of cumulative feelings, thoughts and emotions that push them to end their lives. Try and imagine the agony, trauma and pain that they go through internally before they think that ending their life is the best option they have. Another thought that is doing the rounds is that people who give up on their lives are ‘cowards’, but before you make such insensitive remarks, put yourself in their shoes. I know you can’t, and that’s exactly why you don’t have the right to comment. As outsiders, you and I don’t fathom the depth of their struggles or their pain and spewing hateful remarks or taking mindless jabs at them could be the most disrespectful thing to do.

Make it easier for people to ask for help – Destigmatize Therapy

The next time, you’re about to say something that might hurt another person, tell yourself that they may be struggling with something that you know nothing about – Please be kind, after all, we’ve only got each other!

author_bio_thrive_global

Vrushti Oza, Masters in Applied Psychology & Freelance Writer

A 20-something-year-old Psychology major who forayed into writing and fell in love with the world of words. A self-proclaimed pun enthusiast, she has an undying love for beautifully-woven words, food, travel and an undying passion for mental health!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

To The 6 Strangers Who Compelled Me To Take Action

by Jo Muirhead
(Photograph By AJ Ragasa)
Community//

“Mother, May I Be Vulnerable?”. . . . “Yes, Son. You Can!” Black American His/Herstory 360

by Lauren K. Clark
Community//

Getting More Men Honest About Their Mental Health

by Seequers

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.