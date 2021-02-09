Oakland Rapper BruhBruh Collabs With Big Names Like Drug Rixh Peso, Zaytoven, DoughBoyzCashout, and Trapboy Freddy

While you may not have heard of him yet, BruhBruh is quickly becoming a rising star in the rap world. This Oakland-based rapper is worked with both local artists and big names you have probably heard of. It’s looking like 2021 is going to be a big year for BruhBruh, with a few major features in the works as well.

Rappers have often turned to other artists for a chance to get featured on their songs. This has been a way of cross-promotion that has worked incredibly effectively, which is why it’s still used today. As an up-and-coming rap artist, BruhBruh has leveraged the power of features and collaborations as well.

While he has worked with local Bay Area artists like Cash Click Boog, who is based out of Richmond, CA, he’s also worked with some big names. One of these is Drug Rixh Peso. This music artist routinely receives over a million views on his visual features on YouTube. BruhBruh has been fortunate enough to do features with mainstream artists like Drug Rixh Peso, while also working with major producers like Zaytoven Beatz. As the producer of famed artist Gucci Mane, that’s a pretty big deal.

However, one of the biggest names to date that BruhBruh has worked with has been Payroll Giovanni, of DoughBoyzCashout fame. This artist and group based out of Detroit, MI has helped further the rise of BruhBruh’s rap career.

You could argue that the biggest name of them all is Trapboy Freddy, who routinely gets millions of views on his music videos on YouTube. BruhBruh has had the opportunity to work on a collab with this big name at the end of 2020. That feature helped BruhBruh’s continued rise in the rap world.

Traveling to places like Detroit to collaborate with Payroll Giovanni and Dallas to work with Trapboy Freddy has been something that BruhBruh has loved doing. To him, featuring, getting featured, and collaborating with other similar artists is what he feels is an integral part of being a rap artist. That’s why he seeks out other artists who he feels he has good chemistry with and jumps on the opportunities to work with them.

BruhBruh is planning a music release blitz in 2021. He started off with a bang on January 1st with the release of a six-track EP called End of December. Since then, he has announced the singles Quarantine in Houston featuring Lil Durk, which drops on February 7th, 2021. He is also planning to release a song called We Swervin with Fredo Bang sometime in March or April. As far as BruhBruh is concerned, his rap career is just getting started, so expect to see a lot more of him in the near future.