By

NOW.

All we have is, NOW.

There’s no ‘now’ without the past. There’s no future without the ‘now’.

In one of my deep thoughts last year, this line came to my mind and I created a poster out of it.

I believe in living in the moment.

That’s something my dad taught me and he lived that way all his life. Although, I’m not quite there yet as compared to him.

The ‘now’ or present that we have is what we have at the moment, from years of past experience. Learn from your past. Not live in the past.

This moment that we are living now, is where we must bring in changes, to transform, to become better versions of ourselves based on past learning. The changes thus brought in during this ‘now’ is what determines our future.

It is what we do/are, in the ‘now’ that defines who we will be next – better versions of ourselves.

So let us live in the ‘Now’.

It is the only time we actually have.

Bhavana BP, NLP Practitioner & Coach at www.letmelisten.in

I help people unravel their full potential, see the bright side of life & be in sync with their Mind-Body-Soul.

With ample corporate experience in various domains and at different capacities, I could get to the depths of understanding what people really want in this seemingly complicated life.
As an NLP Practitioner & Coach, I'm ready to guide individuals in becoming more aware of living well - Mind, body & Soul; through a range of proactive and preventive measures & techniques.

