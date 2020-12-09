Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Now what?

Have you checked in with your self-identity lately? Self-identity according to the google is:• The recognition of one’s potential and qualities as an individual especially in relation to social context. The Oxford Reference kinda says the same thing:• The social particulars of an identifiable individual. https://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803100319176 I searched for the explanation of self- identity after […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Have you checked in with your self-identity lately?

Self-identity according to the google is:
• The recognition of one’s potential and qualities as an individual especially in relation to social context.

The Oxford Reference kinda says the same thing:
• The social particulars of an identifiable individual. https://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803100319176

I searched for the explanation of self- identity after watching A conversation between Tom Bilyeu and Vusi Thembekwayo.

The video was about asking yourself if your self-identity is limiting your potential?

That made me wonder how many people were like me and never thought about their own self-identity.

How do you really see yourself?

I am only asking myself that question lately because I have been going inward to fully understand what has been shaping my behavior.

The thing is, once you grasp that ‘your reality is of your own making’ there is no going back to settling. Your version of happiness is the goal.

Vusi Thembekway is a global speaker, entrepreneur, disrupter, and author. This man is all about living ‘life out loud’.

He captivated me immediately. Enlightening me to push past certain beliefs that may be true but doesn’t have to stop me.

I got goose bumps when Mr. Thembekway said:
“Don’t stop with the limitations. Remove them. Let be your power.

Leading me think of all those award shows when the winner thanks the person who told them they will never achieve their dream.

An interesting validation that I have never really noticed before.

Yes. There are certain things or limitations that are true.

However, labeling something as a limitation, makes it a truth, right?

The way I can comprehend Mr. Thembekwayo theory is to remember that even if the world or oneself labels a limitation there is a way to move past it. Or around it. Even remove it.

He suggested asking the question ‘now what?


Yes…I am a woman of color raised in a home full of violence. That is true. Now what?

Should I just say that I can never be successful because of that truth

Is it the only truth of who I am?

No. It is not.

Oprah came from a horrific childhood.

That is not all she is.

Look at her life now!

The conversation between Tom Bilyeu and Vusi Thembekwayo really gave me pause.

Am I only identifying myself by limitations that others have dictated to me?

Am I identifying certain limitations as my truth of who I am?

This type of questions helps me reveal what is really in going on my subconscious.

Bringing to light certain programs that no longer serve me.

For a while I was self-identifying with a woman healing from an accident. Truly believing that was all people saw when they looked at me. That was all I saw when I looked at myself.

I am happy to report I am no longer identify myself like that.

I am so much more than that.

When I need motivation, I remember all the people that are successful despite so called ‘limitations’.

Usher had a teacher who said he would never make it as a singer.

Tom Cruise is dyslexic.

Look at those guys now.

Life doesn’t give you a straight path.

Nah…it’s full of windy roads, high peaks and deep valleys.

So, the next time I feel stuck because of what I perceive as a limitation I will ask myself ‘now what?’
Then find a different way. A better way.

The only limits that are true are the ones I put on myself.
I find comfort in that.

For I am the architect of my life.

A belief is only a thought you keep thinking.’
-Abraham Hicks

Thank you for letting me share.

Be kind. Be well. Smile.

If you are interested in Vusi Thembekwayo I have provided a link to his website below. Also, to Tom Bilyeu’s YouTube channel ‘Conversations with Tom’ from Impact theory.
He has some awesome guests with great knowledge.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYMOamNKLGVlJgRUbamveA

www.vusithembekwayo.com

#bekindbewellsmile #personaldevelopment #positivethinking #freeyourmind #selflove #selfidentity #selfimprovement

Speaker. Rockstar. Venture Capitalist.
Speaker. Rockstar. Venture Capitalist.

*Disclaimer: I have not been vetted or paid to promote either of them. I just think they are cool

    T.J. Batts, Freelance Writer

    Hi.  I am a writer of shifting to a positive mindset.  My passion is to help others go 'inward' to change their 'outward' world and live the reality of their dreams with alignment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Identity Crisis: How to stop losing yourself

    by Jon Michail
    Image via Author
    Wisdom//

    A Guide to Honing Your Identity Leadership Skills

    by Stedman Graham
    Community//

    The Ultimate Guide To Being Non-Binary

    by Gina Battye

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.