Have you checked in with your self-identity lately?

Self-identity according to the google is:

• The recognition of one’s potential and qualities as an individual especially in relation to social context.

The Oxford Reference kinda says the same thing:

• The social particulars of an identifiable individual. https://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803100319176

I searched for the explanation of self- identity after watching A conversation between Tom Bilyeu and Vusi Thembekwayo.

The video was about asking yourself if your self-identity is limiting your potential?

That made me wonder how many people were like me and never thought about their own self-identity.

How do you really see yourself?

I am only asking myself that question lately because I have been going inward to fully understand what has been shaping my behavior.

The thing is, once you grasp that ‘your reality is of your own making’ there is no going back to settling. Your version of happiness is the goal.

Vusi Thembekway is a global speaker, entrepreneur, disrupter, and author. This man is all about living ‘life out loud’.

He captivated me immediately. Enlightening me to push past certain beliefs that may be true but doesn’t have to stop me.

I got goose bumps when Mr. Thembekway said:

“Don’t stop with the limitations. Remove them. Let be your power.“

Leading me think of all those award shows when the winner thanks the person who told them they will never achieve their dream.

An interesting validation that I have never really noticed before.

Yes. There are certain things or limitations that are true.

However, labeling something as a limitation, makes it a truth, right?

The way I can comprehend Mr. Thembekwayo theory is to remember that even if the world or oneself labels a limitation there is a way to move past it. Or around it. Even remove it.

He suggested asking the question ‘now what?’



Yes…I am a woman of color raised in a home full of violence. That is true. Now what?

Should I just say that I can never be successful because of that truth

Is it the only truth of who I am?

No. It is not.

Oprah came from a horrific childhood.

That is not all she is.

Look at her life now!

The conversation between Tom Bilyeu and Vusi Thembekwayo really gave me pause.

Am I only identifying myself by limitations that others have dictated to me?

Am I identifying certain limitations as my truth of who I am?

This type of questions helps me reveal what is really in going on my subconscious.

Bringing to light certain programs that no longer serve me.

For a while I was self-identifying with a woman healing from an accident. Truly believing that was all people saw when they looked at me. That was all I saw when I looked at myself.

I am happy to report I am no longer identify myself like that.

I am so much more than that.

When I need motivation, I remember all the people that are successful despite so called ‘limitations’.

Usher had a teacher who said he would never make it as a singer.

Tom Cruise is dyslexic.

Look at those guys now.

Life doesn’t give you a straight path.

Nah…it’s full of windy roads, high peaks and deep valleys.

So, the next time I feel stuck because of what I perceive as a limitation I will ask myself ‘now what?’

Then find a different way. A better way.

The only limits that are true are the ones I put on myself.

I find comfort in that.

For I am the architect of my life.

‘A belief is only a thought you keep thinking.’

-Abraham Hicks

Thank you for letting me share.

Be kind. Be well. Smile.

If you are interested in Vusi Thembekwayo I have provided a link to his website below. Also, to Tom Bilyeu’s YouTube channel ‘Conversations with Tom’ from Impact theory.

He has some awesome guests with great knowledge.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnYMOamNKLGVlJgRUbamveA

www.vusithembekwayo.com

#bekindbewellsmile #personaldevelopment #positivethinking #freeyourmind #selflove #selfidentity #selfimprovement

*Disclaimer: I have not been vetted or paid to promote either of them. I just think they are cool