Now That We’ve Experienced a Pandemic, Is It Time for Simpler Living?

Most of us in the western world was not quite ready for social distancing, mandated mask usage, and the level of panic that ensued. And of course, it didn’t hit harder than urban centers of the United States, possibly due to the population density and use of mass transit.

Now that many of us are stuck in our apartments, the idea of living in a distant, loosely populated area doesn’t seem so bad. Of course, there are adaptations to living in such environments.

A Downsized Living Space

Tiny houses have been quite trendy on social media in the past decade, likely due to alleviate the out-of-reach housing prices in urban areas. It isn’t meager living, but rather managing a limited amount of space & resources so one’s life can still be practical & enjoyable.

Having smaller living spaces means that you cannot hoard large amounts of possessions, which forces you to be selective about what you buy. While some would go crazy at the thought of it, it makes you appreciate every little tool, article of clothing, or electronic device you have, and encourage you to take care of them.

Getting Unplugged

Technology addiction is more or less now the new normal, and with people being quarantined in their homes, there isn’t much else to do in the meantime.

According to research from way back in 2013, people experienced less loneliness, hatred, and depression after taking a break from social media. You can imagine how amplified it is nowadays with your average person now being dependent on the internet.

Going internet-free isn’t necessary nor viable in modern life, but doing activities outside the internet will only benefit one’s mental health.

Self-Sustainability

One of the main reasons why most people have over-complicated lives is due to the obligations that often leave them dependent on the corporate world. If you can live simply, within your means, and reduce dependence on supply chains, you have more flexibility on how you want to live your life.

Depending on your climate, you can produce a significant amount of your own food on an acre of land, slashing the amount you need to buy from grocery stores. Not only is it about cost, but you also have control of the variety and quality control to fit your tastes.

If you want to get even more off-grid, installing solar panels is a no-brainer. At least in most countries, the electrical grid contributes to a significant amount towards Climate Change and takes a significant amount of everyone’s paycheck.

There are many forms of self-reliance and the extent of how independent you depends on your lifestyle & location. The take-home point is to see how much can be done on your own to simplify your needs.

Conclusion

Personally, I believe that the attitude of the modern person should be “less is more” to live a happy lifestyle. If not for yourself, but for the sake of the planet.