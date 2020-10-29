Contributor Log In/Sign Up
NOTHNG IS AS IT SEEMS

NOTHNG IS AS IT SEEMS what if:the election was not about the election the candidates were not about the candidates what you think Is only just that what you think but not what is do you have the courage to see behind what you see to see what is? what if:all that is happeningis just […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
what if:the election was not about the election

the candidates were not about the candidates

what you think Is only just that what you think but not what is

do you have the courage to see behind what you see to see what is?

what if:all that is happeningis just a mirror

a gift we are being given to see ourselves

to see who we are

to show us OUR own places of darkness

to ask ourselves can we love in the places we don’t want to love

can we love people we don’t want to love

can we see goodness where others find fault

can we love, really love when there is no love.

the underlying theme of The Mosaic is this:NOTHNG IS AS IT SEEMS

do you have the courage to love that deeply?

i know how important it is to feel love and accepted

listened to and heard

acknowledged and validated

that is why i started Conversations with Strangers https://themosaiconline.com/conversations/

have a listen and see for yourself what happens when people feel this

all that they are not falls away and all that they are emerges

it is so beautiful to see i know how sad i feel when i write a postwith the intent to bring people together and watch people fight each other in the comments below. i know how hurt we all are how much we all want the same thing

i know in the lessons i have learned from my beautiful daughter that when we speak and do not feel heard, we yell, when we yell and we do not feel heard we tantrum, when we tantrum and do not feel heard, we attack .i also know that when i do not understand her and take the time to sit with her and find a new way for her to communicate to me what she wants, when i finally understand her, the yelling, the tantrums and the attacks stop. each of us in our own way are like my daughter elisa. we all do the same thing.

here is what i know, every one knows how to love, knows how to listen, knows how to see what others do not see and now i invite all of you to live what you know, to listen and hear each other.

as i sit in meditation the words of the prayer of St Francis come to me. they could not be more true and more needed than they are today

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace

Where there is hatred, let me sow love

Where there is injury, pardon

Where there is doubt, faith

Where there is despair, hope

Where there is darkness, light

And where there is sadness, joy

O Divine Master, grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console

To be understood, as to understand

To be loved, as to love

For it is in giving that we receive

And it’s in pardoning that we are pardoned

And it’s in dying that we are born to Eternal Life

Amen”

lets be kind to each other. lets love one another

BeKind2U and love yourself too

what would we see if we did not see what is in front of us now???

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

