Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Nothing That Bad Happened. What’s Wrong With Me?

Why trauma is actually an epidemic of massive proportions and often impacts those of us who don't think we have a "trauma history".

By

I remember years ago wondering why I was so messed up when nothing “that bad” had actually happened to me.  This a question a lot of my clients face when they look back at their childhoods.  Ok, their childhoods weren’t perfect by any stretch, but in the context of world problems they weren’t that horrific either.  So why all the struggle with anxiety, depression, relationships or numbing out with food, alcohol and substances? 

Some of my clients have what are overt trauma histories, which involve physical or sexual abuse and the like, but many don’t.  So how to explain all the suffering and pain?  Had everybody just repressed their memories.  It just didn’t make sense. 

The book “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel Van der Kolk MD really addresses the gulf between what clinicians see in their offices every day and what is officially considered trauma. In the book he maps out what is in fact an epidemic of massive proportions – what he calls “developmental trauma”. He underlines all the research to show that the consequences of “not having been mirrored, attuned to and given consistent care and affection” results in “dissociation and loss of self regulation” in the same way that so-called big “T” Trauma like abuse results in.

What does that mean?  It means that if you grew up with parents who were overwhelmed, stressed and unable to navigate their own emotions (and therefore flew into rages, descended into panic spirals or collapsed into depressive episodes) then the consequence is likely that you too will struggle with self-regulating your feelings.   

For so many of us, our parents weren’t bad. But there were a whole bunch of feelings they could barely tolerate, let alone teach us to tolerate.  Which meant so many feelings went underground  – at which point we came up with our own strategies on how to “manage” those feelings.  Not very good ones usually!

And so each generation passes on what they didn’t learn how to feel, and the subsequent dysfunction, to the next generation.  It’s heartbreaking because it’s nobody’s fault.  And it’s a cycle that’s hard to break. It takes time, commitment and practice to respond differently to panic, anger, overwhelm or despair cues.  And in the interim our kids are watching.

I’m always reassured by Winnicott’s theory of a “good enough” mother.  We don’t need to be perfect.  But it helps if we’re staying as conscious as we can and then naming it out loud to our kids when we didn’t handle things well.  Ultimately, so much of parenting doesn’t come down to what we say, but the energy we’re holding when we say it.  And the latter is pretty hard to fake.

It’s why I’m so fascinated with practicing tolerating different physical sensations in the body – because it’s so foundational to parenting our kids (and parenting ourselves) through those reactive “emotional binge” moments.

Photo credit: @kimserveauphotography

Sabrina Weyeneth, Psychotherapist at Binge Free

Sabrina Weyeneth is a licensed psychotherapist of 16 years. She’s specialized in anxiety, depression, disordered eating and relationship issues.  Her super-power is helping people dissolve the impulses that make them do unhelpful things – whether that’s overeat, rage or panic.  She’s also the Founder of Binge Free, an online course which helps you make peace with food, your body and the voice inside your head.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“It’s okay to have bad days, but sometimes it’s just a bad five minutes.” with Melissa Smith

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Community//

Everything Happens For A Reason

by OLIVER CHAPMAN
Community//

“Ask Good Questions” The 5 Lessons I Learned Being a 20-Something Founder

by Jean Ginzburg

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.