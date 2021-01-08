Contributor Log In/Sign Up
NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS

TOGETHE RWE ARE STRONGER, BOLDER, BETTER. WE TAKE MORE RISKS AND HAVE EACH OTHERS BACKS

it is timeto see each other differently. for too long we have lived in silos of political affiliation, economic status, color of skin, and/or religious affiliation.

it is time to see beneath all of these superficial differences and come together as one. how much pain do we need to experience, until we realize this way of thinking is harmful. i sit this morning in prayer for all people that we end this smallness of heart

and that we listen to each other and hear what is causing each other’s pain and that we work together to alleviate each other’s pain and suffering.

together we are stronger, more powerful, bolder,wiser. together we make better decisions. together we can overcome anything.

when people feel loved and accepted; listened to and heard; and acknowledged and validated. miracles happen.

today as i sit, i pray for a miracle, and i wonder how can we create something together that will end corruption, that will change separation into unity, that will melt hatred with love, that will listen to each other rather than fight?.

wherever this is coming from, we need to create a revolution of the people; all of us together that says “enough is enough”.

we are in the midst of a big transition. not a political one only, but one where corruption and hatred is being exposed and called out, not by one party or another but in both parties; in our business, in our religion, in ur schools and in medicine. this corruption is everywhere.

it isn’t pleasant, but it must happen. we are being called to usher in a new reality and we are being asked to do this together.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

