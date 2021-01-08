NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS

it is timeto see each other differently. for too long we have lived in silos of political affiliation, economic status, color of skin, and/or religious affiliation.

it is time to see beneath all of these superficial differences and come together as one. how much pain do we need to experience, until we realize this way of thinking is harmful. i sit this morning in prayer for all people that we end this smallness of heart

and that we listen to each other and hear what is causing each other’s pain and that we work together to alleviate each other’s pain and suffering.

together we are stronger, more powerful, bolder,wiser. together we make better decisions. together we can overcome anything.

when people feel loved and accepted; listened to and heard; and acknowledged and validated. miracles happen.

today as i sit, i pray for a miracle, and i wonder how can we create something together that will end corruption, that will change separation into unity, that will melt hatred with love, that will listen to each other rather than fight?.

wherever this is coming from, we need to create a revolution of the people; all of us together that says “enough is enough”.

we are in the midst of a big transition. not a political one only, but one where corruption and hatred is being exposed and called out, not by one party or another but in both parties; in our business, in our religion, in ur schools and in medicine. this corruption is everywhere.

it isn’t pleasant, but it must happen. we are being called to usher in a new reality and we are being asked to do this together.