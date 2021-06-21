Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Nonprofits and Tapping into Corporate Giving

By

There is a unique opportunity for nonprofits and tapping into corporate giving. It represents more than just charitable funding, but it is still considered an essential driver of nonprofit programs worldwide. There was a total of $20.05 billion corporate giving in 2018 as per the report of Giving USA 2019.

Now the question arises, how should a nonprofit approach corporate giving. The more a nonprofit can increase its overall funding and optimize it to use it effectively, the better off the cause that it seeks to tackle.

Corporate Giving and Nonprofits

The following are some of the best ways where a nonprofit organization can tap into corporate giving.

· Select partner

· Remember to form a proper proposition

· Building a campaign before time to show the expected value

Select the Right Partner

Selecting a compatible partner is often essential when utilizing corporate giving options. Conversely, choosing the wrong person may compromise the company’s reputation, and it might not be beneficial.

Keep in mind to select a partner who may align with the organization’s purpose and correctly understands the organization’s core values. This alignment is what provides significant value for both firms and society in general.

Another option may be to start working with small businesses. Contact people that one can reach easily. As small organizations can work with small businesses efficiently, there is a need to show the value of having a partner with the relevant organization that one can approach.

There is a Need to Form a Proper Proposition

There is one approach, and that is to provide businesses that can help to sponsor a campaign of donation. It will help them get more impact on the contributions made, which will help maximize the brand’s exposure to the people of the organization.

When one talks about the employees, there is a massive value of American corporate giving efforts. Nonprofits can derive value from the efforts and monetary donations of corporate employees.

Building a Campaign Before Time

First, one should form the campaign page before starting anything. Having accurate nonprofit fundraising software, one can quickly create a page that can help the corporate partner, which allows the campaign to roll forward without any issues.

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

