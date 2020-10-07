Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Nonprofits and Funding Disease Research

Ever imagined the source of the millions of medical drugs that patients purchase every year from chemists’ shops and millions of medical facilities worldwide? Developing a new drug for treatment is not only long but also a costly venture. The process is so expensive that obtaining funds through ordinary means cannot be sufficient. It implies that the institution intending to undertake such a project may require other models of funding. One of the significant sources of finance for most of these institutions is disease-focused nonprofit research foundations.

These foundations play a leading role in raising capital. Since their focus is on disease control and finding a cure, these institutions create a conducive system for companies involved in this sector, specifically about precision medicine. The rapidly developing trend in modern medicine involves using molecular profiling and genetic technology. Such therapies are developed for a narrowly defined category of patients. Recent milestones in the War against Cancer have been due to advancements in precision medicine.

With the right leadership, planning, and technology, nonprofit organizations can play a significant role in activating a far-reaching ecosystem and raising funds. On their own, disease-focused nonprofit organizations cannot raise enough money to fund the process of finding a cure. They create enough attention to entice investors and other companies to finance the worthy undertaking, not mentioning the financial interest these investors hope to the bank once a drug is developed.

The different approaches nonprofit organizations may use to acquire funds for disease research include:

Creating a sustainable stream of revenue

It is achieved by giving revenue to the nonprofit research foundation when the grants eventually yield successful results.

Through venture philanthropy

Here, a donor hands out money to a nonprofit research foundation to receive tax deductions or exemptions. An example of nonprofits that have adopted this approach includes the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Through impact funds

Impact fund organizations have the capital and scientific experts capable of identifying and structuring investment opportunities.

Final Thoughts

Nonprofit research foundations still possess the potential to make scientific breakthroughs in precision medicine. It will also drive their efforts as they try to find a cure for the disease.

Dr. Darren Carpizo, Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational Research at The University of Rochester Medical Center

Based in Rochester, New York, Dr. Darren Carpizo is a skilled and passionate healthcare professional and seasoned surgical oncologist specializing in liver and pancreatic cancers. Darren Carpizo seeks to find new cancer therapies and stay on the cutting edge of cancer treatment. Previously in his career, Dr. Darren Carpizo worked as a Professor of Surgery and Oncology & Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Recently, he accepted a position with the University of Rochester Medical Center as Professor of Surgery and Oncology, Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Vice-Chair of Basic/Translational research.

Upon graduating from high school, Darren chose to enroll in Cornell University in Ithaca, New York for his undergraduate and study in their Biology of Society major, a unique concentration to Cornell at the time. The major dives deep into the science of biology and how science is impacted on an ongoing basis by different aspects of society, including politics, and culture. While attending Cornell, Darren was also a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity and the Alpha Epsilon Delta Premedical Honor Society. He graduated in 1993 with his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology.

Learn more about Dr. Darren Carpizo by visiting him online! 

