Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Ninety Days in the Heart of America

Creating Change in the Age of Dispersed Power

By
Kevin Hancock, CEO of Hancock Lumber. Photo credit: Jessica Weiser
Kevin Hancock, CEO of Hancock Lumber. Photo credit: Jessica Weiser

There have been lots of corporate pronouncements and CEO statements in recent weeks and I have been thinking in depth about what mine is and should be.

Try as I might, my mind keeps getting drawn back to 2020 in its totality.  It’s the mass sum of what has transpired in an unprecedented span of ninety days that tells the full story of who we in America are.  There is something about the entire story that reveals our unexpected potential for unity and triumph.    

First there was the rumor: A virus was coming.  
Then, in an instant, that virus appeared.
Next came the lockdown.  
An entire country disappeared.
Worry and idleness soon reigned and held sway.
Then came the arrest that caused death and dismay.
Now two separate stories, one new and one old, 
Both shared center stage, and each took a great toll.
But out of the ashes an outcome appeared.  
The people were changing, transcending their fear.

Time and again in the recent weeks we have seen the American PEOPLE coming together on a localized and organic scale to establish a foundation for defeating both a new crisis and a chronic old one. While the dust is far from settled, a common theme has unexpectedly emerged.  

Who would have thought that a fast traveling virus and the inertia of racism would have the same antidote?  

That antidote is EVERYBODY UNITING, on a local level, and making the commitment to change whether we are directly affected or not.  In March, hundreds of millions of people who never caught the virus were nonetheless willing to alter their patterns of living for the wellness of society as a whole.  Then in May, hundreds of millions of people (including many who had never been direct victims of police brutality or institutionalized racism) were once again inspired to come forward and demand change.  

This is NOT turning out to be a year in which America failed or was thrown into irreparable chaos.  It is, under the most unlikely of circumstances, turning out to be a year in which, together, America rose.

In both cases, our response has embodied the essence of America’s feisty love affair with independence.  The government has worked earnestly on both events, but the bureaucracy cannot on its own carry the day. Americans individually are more agile than our government.  While government was writing policies for the safe spacing of bar stools and driving ranges, individual Americans were already acting, already changing, already healing, and already marching. 

Unlike so many countries, America has never been a place where government is the central player or the transcendent creator of action.  In America the people are the power. Our weakness may be that we need a crisis to bring forth our best.  Perhaps we have all been sitting back a little too much, letting someone else in a faraway headquarters or on TV turn the wheel.

Well, in a span of ninety days, that all just changed. 

Perhaps many years from now, grandchildren will sit and listen to the story of how one new and one old foe awoke the American people who then retook their power to lead their own country.

It’s difficult to write about events as they unfold. Neither the virus nor racism has thrown in the towel.  But in both cases the people have said, “Enough”.  It’s awakening and inspiring to realize that the only antidote for both evils is for EVERYONE to agree to participate personally in creating change.  Racism, like a virus, travels one person at a time and no government can stamp it out.  Only we the people can do that.     

In the year 2020 a virus came and racism reared its devilish head once more.  But the people rose up.  And the people came forth.  And we changed.  

That’s what happened in America in the spring of 2020…  

Kevin Hancock, CEO at Hancock Lumber

Kevin Hancock is CEO of Hancock Lumber, one of the oldest companies in America and six-time recipient of the ‘Best Places to Work in Maine’ award. In 2010, at the peak of the national housing and mortgage market collapse, Kevin acquired a rare neurological voice disorder called Spasmodic Dysphonia (SD).  When his own voice became weakened, he developed a new leadership style based on strengthen the voices of others. He is now a champion of a work culture where everyone leads and every voice is trusted, respected, and heard. His new book, THE SEVENTH POWER – ONE CEO’S JOURNEY INTO THE BUSINESS OF SHARED LEADERSHIP shares the philosophy, values and strategies Hancock Lumber Company has embraced on its journey toward becoming an employee-centric company - where leadership responsibilities are broadly shared rather than power coming from the top down.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Has the Moment for a New America Arrived?

by Dr. Paul Zeitz
Community//

Infection then and now, the Great Influenza and Covid… lessons from the past, reflections on the present.

by Rod Kersh
Community//

Stockpiling Toilet Paper and Other Maladaptive Responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Samantha Lile

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.