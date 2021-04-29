Nick Bracks On Overcoming Failure and Reframing Negative Thoughts

Thrive Global: What’s the first thing you do when you get out of bed?

Nick Bracks: Over the years, I have developed a specific morning routine based on a lot of trial and error! Working between Australian and US time zones means my sleep schedule is always changing, so the morning routine really helps. I mediate for 20 minutes as soon as I wake up (transcendental mediation), followed by writing down three things I am grateful for, breathing exercises and a gym session. This leaves me feel clear and ready for the day.



TG: What gives you energy?

NB: I get energy from having authentic and real conversations and connecting with like minded people.



TG: Name a book that changed your life.

NB: The Power of Now by Echart Tolle. I read it at a time in my life when I really needed it. It took me months to finish as each time I would read a passage I would just sit and think about what was said. It is an incredible book.



TG: You unexpectedly find 15 minutes in your day, what do you do with it?

NB: Call someone I care about.



TG: When was the last time you felt burned out and why?

NB: Recently. I moved from Melbourne to New York and am running a business between two time zones. Something I am still adapting to!



TG: When was the last time you felt you failed and how did you overcome it?

NB: I fail at things all of the time. I think you have to if you want to succeed. In my upcoming book, Move Your Mind, I talk a lot about changing how we view failure. If we look at failure as learning, then we won’t be as afraid to put ourselves out there.

TG: Share a quote that you love and that gives you strength or peace.

NB: Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever. –– Mahatma Ghandhi

TG: What advice would you give your younger self about reducing stress?

NB: Focus on one baby step at a time. Trust the process and that things will sort themselves out.

TG: When you notice you’re getting too stressed, what do you do to course correct?

NB: I take a break, go for a walk, meditate or call a friend (or all of the above!).



TG: How do you reframe negative thinking?

NB: By accepting it and not giving it power. If we observe our thoughts we can then choose to move forward regardless, instead of letting them control us.



TG: What brings you optimism?

NB: Helping people and seeing others do the same.



TG: Tell us about a small change you have made in your life to improve the way you connect with others. What did you do, how long did it take until it became effective, and how do you sustain this habit?

NB: I moved away from negative people in my life and made more time for the people that are important in my life. I also make a point to really engage and be present in each and every conversation I have with people. This came naturally to me as I thoroughly enjoy connection and meaningful conversation and is why I tailor a lot of my work to discussing the importance of this kind of connection.



TG: What was the biggest turning point in your life?

NB: Hitting rock bottom in my 20’s and finally confronting my issues head on by talking about them and seeking help. It changed my life in ways I could not have imagined.

Listen to the Move Your Mind with Nick Bracks podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or visit: nickbracks.com/moveyourmind



Nick’s book, Move Your Mind (Wiley), will be available from all good booksellers in August 2021.