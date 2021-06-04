Contributor Log In/Sign Up
New York Unites

Compelled is a single interest's screenshot taken. A transparently sunny disposition curates beloved, intertwined arms, crafted in the unison silhouette of white and navy scrubs sporting, heroic frontline nurses representing 'The Big Apple,' 'The City That Never Sleeps,' of a town's forever prolonged show business career. Humbled is a scarcely driven, carefully deepened hiatus. It […]

By

Compelled is a single interest’s screenshot taken. A transparently sunny disposition curates beloved, intertwined arms, crafted in the unison silhouette of white and navy scrubs sporting, heroic frontline nurses representing ‘The Big Apple,’ ‘The City That Never Sleeps,’ of a town’s forever prolonged show business career. Humbled is a scarcely driven, carefully deepened hiatus.

It was that memorable moment first captured, propelling a pulmonologist’s daughter to take a soothing relaxation’s breath. A largely culminated gulp in the throat suddenly seizes a comfortably, loosely tightened grip.

The necessary uncertainty of a continuous path forward found its longly, visually awaited answer three hundred sixty five something or so days thereafter. Virtue’s patience touts its patented, patterned worth.

Fellow, journied musicians tone their uniquely synchronized, emotionally, tearfully led vocals towards the unexpected pleasantries of a gratefully participant’s cheerfully gained, supportive audience. Similarity’s grin soon beckons upon a brightly golden lit, confetti’d stage. Effectively tunneled hope celebrates a convincingly, captivatingly lingering after thought.

‘Just a spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down,’ Mary Poppins happily, gleefully sings. ‘Lean On Me’ remarks activity’s surpassed vulnerability. Efficiently heartfelt lyrics embrace the learned potency of a moment keenly grasped.

Designated joy prevails amidst lucky number eighteen (family members) granted, minus a resilient surplus attended thousand. ‘Live’ excitedly thrills. Nation cast reaction spans cross coast. Revealed is a team’s soul conjoined in themed rhythm. A dream’s hidden message validates the realistically human need to help talent’s dedication.

Standing ovation rarely reflexes the judges’ muscles. An exercise of a confident vote platforms a group’s status, readily elevating their progress towards live shows. Practice makes perfect. 

https://link.medium.com/zP3Zfw6FNgb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

