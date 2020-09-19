Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

New year. Mixed Blessings.

I was born in Riga, Latvia, in 1977, in the midst of the cold war era. Life was tough under the communist regime as a Russian Jew; my grandfather, Peter, served time in jail. His crime? Hiding money underneath the mattress to take care of his family. By the time I was a year old, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I was born in Riga, Latvia, in 1977, in the midst of the cold war era. Life was tough under the communist regime as a Russian Jew; my grandfather, Peter, served time in jail. His crime? Hiding money underneath the mattress to take care of his family.

By the time I was a year old, it was decided we needed to leave the Soviet Union as the cold war heightened. Israel was under constant battle, and thus it was decided we were coming to America. We left the former Soviet Union in 1978, leaving everything behind.

It took time to get clearance to come to the United States legally. Like other Russian Jewish Families, our journey began in Austria, followed by Italy before settling in Oak Park, MI, right outside Detroit in December of 1980.

New Year and Mixed Blessing

This week has served as a mixed blessing as we approach Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

Grateful our president recognizes Anti-Semitic incidents have increased since 2013, and students, in particular, continue to face anti-Semitic harassment in schools and on university and college campuses; On December 11, 2019, Trump recognized antisemitism was on the rise, and signed an executive order to combat antisemitism, making anti-semitism illegal under Title VI.

Grateful our president, Trump, has brokered an agreement to stabilize relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel — the first such agreement between Israel and a major Arab country since 1994. He presided over the signing ceremony at the White House on September 15. Until this agreement, those with an Israeli passport were not even allowed to travel to the UAE!

Republican Amendment to include antisemitism in the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act was passed despite 162 House Democratswho voted against it on 9/16/20.

On the flipside, the Guardian just reported that nearly two-thirds of young American adults do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust. More than one in 10 believe Jews caused the Holocaust, a new survey has found, revealing shocking levels of ignorance about the greatest crime of the 20th century; and sadly, this attitude of intolerance was brought to life this week with the 162 who voted against Jewish equality on 9/16/20.

Ilana Frenkel Kearns, Passion for People and Excellence at #goatmatters

I was born in Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union and moved to the United States in 1980, during the cold war era. My father worked very hard to provide for our family, not taking a day off of work his first five years in the USA. Because of my father, I have developed a solid work ethic and learned to overcome adversity like losing out on having a mother in my early childhood and taking preventative steps to ward off cancer.

I am the mom  to two beautiful boys who both overcame learning disabilities of their own through a strong partnership with the school(s) + medical community.

When I am not working, I love running! I have competed in countless races including six half marathons and recently completed my first full marathon!  I ran 1,200+ miles in 2019 alone and on pace for the same in 2020!

 

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Get Out Of Your Head To Overcome Fear And Doubt

by Lena Thompson
Community//

What Books Are The Best Reads Before You Sleep

by Fiona Citkin, Ph.D.
Community//

Shalom Lamm: Preserving the Memory of Our Fallen Servicemen

by Seymon Grunberg

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.