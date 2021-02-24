Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

New Data Depicts a Dark Winter for Populations Experiencing Homelessness in the Pandemic

For people experiencing homelessness, winter is always an especially difficult time. With temperatures dropping largely impacting those without homes and seasonal illnesses spreading for those without healthcare providers, people experiencing homelessness face dire circumstances.  This year, however, homelessness is impacting individuals differently than ever before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this winter brings an entirely […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
disposable face masks

For people experiencing homelessness, winter is always an especially difficult time. With temperatures dropping largely impacting those without homes and seasonal illnesses spreading for those without healthcare providers, people experiencing homelessness face dire circumstances. 

This year, however, homelessness is impacting individuals differently than ever before. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this winter brings an entirely new set of challenges to people experiencing homelessness. 

A new report from United Way of the National Capital Area analyzed the impact of COVID-19 impacts on homelessness throughout the past year. Their national and state findings offer crucial insights into what challenges people experiencing homelessness and those in the communities around them will continue to face this winter. 

First, the report looked into the states where residents experience homelessness or face threats of homelessness the most. According to the report, some states faced collective threats of high homelessness rates, high unemployment rates, and high rates of eviction over the past year. 

For instance, Washington, D.C. was the district with the highest homelessness rate before COVID-19, with .92% experiencing homelessness, as well as the place with the seventh-highest unemployment rate in the country during the pandemic. Pre-existing relevance of homelessness means that cities were already fighting to support residents before the pandemic. Then, when COVID-19 financial losses led to increased unemployment and reduced incomes, support systems had to find ways to support more and more residents facing homelessness. 

Many of those systems include emergency home loan programs, eviction moratoria, and homeless shelters. However, just as COVID-19 increased the demand for social services, it also impacted communities’ ability to supply aid. 

For instance, while more and more people experiencing homelessness needed health support and COVID-19 testing through free health clinics, social distancing requirements and COVID-19 safety precautions forced many clinics to shut down

According to United Way’s report, over the course of 2020, an average number of at least 200 health centers with special funding to support individuals experiencing homelessness every month. In May alone, over 600 health centers were closed, leaving many people experiencing homelessness without essential care. 

What effect did these closures have on the populations of people experiencing homelessness that they serve? Closure of health centers, along with other factors like lack of access to personal protective equipment and a disinfected home, led to increased rates of COVID-19 within homeless populations. 

The study reported that while national averages for COVID-19 in spring and summer of 2020 ranged from 4-8%, in populations experiencing homelessness, the average range was 9-12% in the same time period. Given the fact that people experiencing homelessness are mostly adults and that many have underlying health conditions, this posed a unique medical threat to those experiencing homelessness. 

From all this, we know that heading into the winter of 2020, conditions surrounding the pandemic and homelessness were extremely challenging to the communities trying to remedy the situation. Shut-down or reduced capacity shelters cannot support cold residents looking for a bed, and seasonal flu and viral outbreaks must be treated in a COVID-19-safe manner. 

While the situation for the winter looks especially grim, there is hope that comes with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinating populations experiencing homelessness is difficult to begin with. However, factors like vaccine availability, staff availability, and the virality of COVID-19 make the task of vaccinating American populations experiencing homelessness especially difficult. Still, the CDC has offered general guidelines and suggestions for homeless shelters. Additionally, as community vaccination rates rise, we can hope that herd immunity can protect these underserved populations.

You can take a closer look at the data around COVID-19 and homelessness here.

Emma Britton, Business and Lifestyle Writer

I'm a business and lifestyle writer who loves horror movies, small dogs, and unashamedly, avocado toast.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Help others who need it.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Barbara Duffield

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

Dr. Jamie Rife of Purposity: “Prioritize yourself”

by Fotis Georgiadis
Community//

Pam Barker of Yfoundations: “Look after yourself first”

by Fotis Georgiadis

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.