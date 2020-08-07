New Book on Jobs for Gen Z!

What’s been happening with our MY JOB team, the pivotal decision we made about Book 3, and how to be the first to get it–FREE!

The Invasion of COVID

This year, when the COVID pandemic first hit, we–perhaps like you–stopped in our tracks, hunkered down and held our breaths, hoping the nightmare would soon end.

Like many members of Generation Z, my young co-author Sanam Yusuf found her nascent college tenure rudely interrupted and retreated to her old childhood bedroom to learn online as best she could. Weeks became months, the shutdown continued, and everything about her future looked murky and uncertain. She had to give up her part-time job at a local restaurant and could not find a summer internship in any field.

As she fell from being an independent, ambitious student into a penniless child regressed back to her parents’ home, Sanam unintentionally became the precise reason we needed to publish MY JOB Gen Z.

Our Decision To Transform our Book

During the early months of COVID, we’d put the book on hold . . . Until suddenly, across the miles and decades between us, we both knew exactly what we had to do: We had to respond to this global crisis with the finest resources we could offer, updated to our new “COVID reality,” to help Generation Z navigate a very uncertain future.

We broke up with our publisher and decided to produce the book ourselves, in a series of informative and inspiring blogs, beginning September 1, on our blog “Job Talk.”

What’s in the Book

Our nonfiction-sociology/business and career studies book, BY AND FOR Gen Z, combines:

Inspirational true stories of Gen Zers striving toward or basking in their dream jobs,

Pragmatic “how to” tools and tips for launching your own career, and

How COVID has changed the workplace for Gen Z.

How to Get, and Share, Our New Book

We hope to reach as many Gen Zers–and those who care about them–as possible. So, please share the link below to receive our serially-published book for FREE.

Sanam Yusuf-Author-MY JOB Gen Z

myjobstories.org

Suzanne Skees-Author-MY JOB book series (myjobstories.org)

Photograph (c) Alexis M. Oviedo



Thanks, Suzanne & Sanam