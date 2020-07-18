Never Give Up. Live Your Dreams. Follow Your Heart

Hi, As I think about some of the recent events in my life I wanted to put this reminder our there for all….
I quit a job at age 39 to start The Best Ever You Network.
I wrote my first book at age 43 with Hay House.
I hosted my first radio show at age 43 and 500+ shows since then to become a top-rated live show.
I co-wrote an Amazon best selling #1 new release at age 50/almost 51 with Kris Fuller.
I am a mom of four sons and married for over 20 years…
Never give up… follow your heart…live your dreams.
Be your #BestEverYou
You Can….