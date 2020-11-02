Negotiating to Remotely Work From Home During COVID-19

The coronavirus lockdown has started unlocking in different phases and shops, schools, colleges, theatres, and offices have started opening. The lockdown has introduced us to a completely new routine of working. The employees have slowly adopted the change and are now comfortable with work from home policy.

Above this, employees are afraid to go back to the office due to the widespread of coronavirus. Employees are now comfortable working from home because the risk of spreading the virus is very less as compared to working in the office.

Soon, you will be going to the office and will follow the normal work routine. But, nothing is more important than your health; so you must try to negotiate with your boss to allow you to work from home instead of calling you back to the office.

Here are a few tips of negotiating with your employer, to allow you to work from home:

Analyse Your Company’s Policies

Before making negotiation, you need to deeply understand the prevailing policies of your organization related to the flexible timings. You need to review why such policies are made and based on what circumstances. You can talk to a trustworthy senior or manager in the organisation, who will guide you in the right direction. You must check out in detail whether availing flexible timings may affect your incentives, compensation, promotion, or other benefits. After making a complete analysis, you can further decide whether to avail the provision of flexible timings or not.

Analyse Your Roles And Responsibilities

Next, you have to analyse what are your roles and how your work is related to other team members. You need to talk to your team members, how they are working in this scenario of lockdown and how will they manage their work if office restarts. You need to understand what all tasks require face to face interaction and what work can be done remotely. You have to discuss the work with your team members, and what equipment or gadgets will be required to do a task remotely. It is important to check out the availability of gadgets with all the team members, and in case, the gadgets are not available with all the team members, you need to suggest a substitute to it.

Maintain Proper Records Of Your Work

You must maintain a proper record of the tasks successfully accomplished by you and your team while working from home. This will act as evidence that how efficiently you can work from home. This will help you to negotiate with your boss to extend the days of work from home policy. There is a very rare chance that without maintaining records you can convince your boss verbally only.

Think From Employer’s Point Of View

If you are thinking of negotiating with your boss to extend the wok from home days, you need to think from his point of view. Make a note all the points which your boss can ask you related to his concerns, interests, and benefits of agreeing to your point. Being prepared in advance with your answers is always recommended. You need to put your points in such a way that your boss feels that work from home is more beneficial for him as compared to his employee. You have to be confident about your points while making the negotiation only then you can convince others.

You must go through the best Medicare Plan G Reviews before selecting the medicare plan for your company.

Talk About The Positive Points Of WFH

You can make a list of positive points of working from home based on various researches and facts. Various studies have shown that the work performance of the employees while working from home has improved as compared to working from the office. The stress level among the employees has also declined as they are able to make a balance between their personal and professional life. The expenses of the employer have also reduced as in the office as they do not have to pay all the bills, office rent, pantry expenses, and internet bill, as employees are working from home.

So, these were some basic tips and tricks which you can use to negotiate with your boss to convince him to extend the days of work from home during COVID-19.