Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Necessity and Invention; How the Medical Field Has Invented Solutions in the Wake of COVID-19

Dr. Christian Hirsch discusses how the medical field has innovated in order to get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Never has the need to invent been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Being a health crisis, it needs to be viewed from all angles in order to control and, if possible, resolve it.

Innovations in Healthcare is a company committed to promoting innovators and the global community in ways of addressing the Covid-19 pandemic. It supports and highlights the work its network of innovators are doing to scale and curate promising innovations. The MD, Krishna Udayakumar, mentors 100 healthcare innovators globally, and therefore envisages healthcare innovation as a possible solution to address challenges COVID-19 poses in crucial areas: population and data surveillance, communications, testing, vaccines, and therapeutics and of course, the supply chain.

Udayakumar recently hosted a webinar where five I innovators addressed the question — How does the World Respond to COVID-19, and What is my Role?

The panelists, all working in low- and middle-income countries globally, explored personal experiences they have had with coronavirus and the impact the disease has had on their communities. They also shared how the lessons they have learned from dealing with COVID-19 are informed by their experiences with diseases like Ebola, and why this makes them optimistic.

Innovations include service delivery platforms based in the United States but serving globally to digital COVID-19 screening and tools that monitor disease in order to address the main challenges brought about by the pandemic or report regional trends, some of these innovations are novel, but some have been tried and tested by outbreaks in the past, namely Ebola, TB, HIV and they track covid19 cases illuminate response, preparedness, and also tracking of outcomes. This informs the ministries of health as they monitor the real-time spread of the pandemic in their countries. In India, programs targeting the improvement of vulnerable urban children, women, and adolescents’ healthcare have utilized phones and the internet to educate this group on the eradication of disease spread. The same program has innovated activities and games to engage the children indoors and avoid interaction with other children to contain the spread. In Rwanda, a company named health builders provides the country’s health ministry with personal protective equipment.

Many other innovators globally continue to creatively seek practical approaches that help cope with the situation and solve real-time problems caused by the pandemic.

Dr. Christian Hirsch, Colorectal Surgeon at NYU Langone Health

Dr. Christian Hirsch is a surgeon based in New York City. As part of NYU Langone Health, Dr. Hirsch specializes in colorectal surgery, minimally invasive surgery, abdomen surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, treating colon cancer, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer. By practicing and mastering these methods and specializations, Dr. Hirsch hopes to provide high quality care and alleviate patient stress surrounding procedures and operations.

 

He also serves as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Surgery. His reputation in the medical field is renowned and widespread. He holds his Doctor of Medicine from St. George’s University School of Medicine. His clinical experience ranges from serving as a Categorical General Surgery Intern to a Chief Resident at St. Vincent’s Hospital and Medical Center General Surgery. In order to become a surgeon, intense schooling is required, and Dr. Hirsch demonstrated determination and skill as he completed his lessons and earned his certifications.

 

Dr. Christian Hirsch also served as an Advanced Laparoscopic and Rectal Surgeon at Washington University’s Institute for Minimally Invasive Surgery. Today, he works as a colon and rectal surgeon. He is one of only seven doctors to be affiliated with NYU Langone Hospitals. 

 

Dr. Hirsch has nearly three decades of experience in his field. He has built himself a reputation as someone who is willing to go above and beyond to help his patients. He’s far more concerned with helping them feel better than creating a legacy for himself. Dr. Christian Hirsch is known for being quick to offer a hand but slow to accept praise from others. The recognition for his skillful work is appreciated, but Dr. Hirsch values the opportunity to aid his patients more. He is especially known for his tendency to support individuals who are disenfranchised or disadvantaged in some way; his genuine love and compassion for his patients serves as a model for others in the medical field.

 

Dr. Christian Hirsch knows how frightening undergoing surgery can be. He’s always happy to help alleviate his patients’ fears. His goal is to provide them with a sense of hope, no matter their background or financial status. Because surgery can seem daunting, Dr. Hirsch hopes to help patients better cope with the stress of undergoing procedures and better deal with the recovery process.

 

Dr. Hirsch also understands the importance of efficient surgery and patient care. He knows that cutting edge technology can be harnessed to help make surgery a better experience. This is the reason beyond his interest and vast expertise in new healthcare technology. He is especially interested in artificial intelligence, new technology, and other advancements. Technological developments in the healthcare industry are often met with some reservations by patients and practitioners alike, but Dr. Hirsch fully recognizes the importance of adopting new technology and updating techniques for the benefit of the patient and overall practice.

 

In addition to his work with NYU Langone Hospitals, Dr. Hirsch is a board member of the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery in addition to the American Board of Surgery. 

 

To learn more about Dr. Christian Hirsch, visit his website at DrChristianHirsch.com.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Turn Your Covid-19 Solution into a Viable Business

by Patel Mitesh
Community//

Why The Telehealth Revolution Will Improve Well-being For Years To Come

by Mat Rezaei
Community//

From Clinics to Computers: Gratitude to Practice Medicine in the COVID-19 Pandemic

by Sarah C. Bauer

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.