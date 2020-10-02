Navigating The Darkness

Words of Wisdom from the Other Side of Darkness

Have you ever been in a dark place in your mind? Where you wondered if what you were doing was the right thing, the right choice? And then wondered if it is the right thing, then why does it feel so hard?

If feels like my entire life has been an obstacle course, weaving in and out of challenges and knocking on locked doors. I have taught myself to walk through my fears – I’ve even slept on the couch in my office when I first started as I could not afford rent for both myself and my business. As a result, I no longer fear being homeless. I maneuvered my way through all this to become the person I am today. I’ve discovered that if I remove or tackle what I am afraid of head-on, it is easier to be successful and live a more fulfilling life.

These are words of wisdom from the other side of darkness.

If I didn’t have the family I was born into, I think I would have given up years ago on being a pioneer and healing intuitive in the field of health and wellness, and never have been called the ‘magic lady’. I was one of the first people to understand or ever work directly with fascia. I met with many doctors, PhDs, and MDs who thought what I was doing was esoteric. They thought fascia wasn’t a structure, and it certainly wasn’t important. Despite their doubts, all of them did refer to me or had treatments by me. What I did created immediate results and allowed their bodies to heal. One doctor was almost in a wheelchair from a car accident and his goal was to play golf. Together, we achieved that goal, but the entire time he would say, “are you sure you know what you are doing?”

When I was 22, my vision was to create a wellness clinic. I did create a holistic clinic consisting of a chiropractor, six therapists, and a psychologist who were each leasing space from me. I had no idea at the time that I would not be successful, as failing was not an option in my mind.

I had no idea what I was doing, and I had no business plan, but in the first year I made six-figures. I have always had a gift of manifesting money, I just did not have a gift for managing my money, or people for that matter. I did not know what I did not know, and I ended up reinvesting way too much in my business. I also thought everyone was like me, an entrepreneur, independent, and passionate. I made the mistake of assuming each professional at the clinic would build their business on their own. All the while I was busy doing TV commercials to market the clinic, and I even had a TV show on cable TV called Health Talk, the first one of its kind. Now we have The Doctors and many more like it.

My business manual went from one page to 26 pages in one year. I quickly realized that I wasn’t ready for my vision. So, instead of quitting, I right sized. I did not give up, I transformed. My vision of having a wellness clinic was over. I realized the vision wasn’t wrong, I simply chose the wrong team and I needed to learn many skills. This process took years.

I discovered that my resiliency began in childhood. My family spent much of their interaction with me trying to prove me wrong. I’ll share one memory that comes to mind:

There is a store called ‘Pumping Iron’. My mom saw it once and decided it was a gym. I said, “actually, it is a supplement store”. She continued to argue, but I let it go. My mom, who didn’t drive at the time and didn’t like using the computer, took a bus for one-hour to prove me wrong and went into the store. She told me this story by starting out saying I was right, without realizing what it meant to me – or maybe she did. I asked myself, what type of parent takes a bus one-hour to prove their child wrong? This was the theme for me growing up, which created an inner fire of knowingness and faith in a higher being to move me through anything and keep me safe.

To be honest, I often think about giving up forging a path. But then what would I do? Every struggle has made me stronger; every battle has made me focus, and every mistake has brought me to where I am today. My thoughts now are there should be an ease to what I am doing, a flow; but this does not mean it is easy. The process is simple enough, just not easy.

If we understand and have clarity and passion for the end goal, we can withstand pretty much anything. The better question is “Is quitting the right choice or is it best to stay the course?” No one likes a quitter, so instead, I invite you to choose.

It is your choice to conquer your fears and do it or decide that a particular battle isn’t worth the fight and choose to transition. Both choices are right.