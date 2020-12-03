Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Navigating Across Cultures

Expanding Relational Agility

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Have you ever had an encounter with someone who didn’t speak your language, yet you still felt an instantaneous nonverbal connection? Perhaps it was a smile that revealed an openness or a glint in the eyes that didn’t possess an agenda or a hidden bias. This intrinsic human essence is inside all of us and is the driving force behind connection regardless of cultural differences.

The Power of Human Connection

Diverse cultural upbringings shape diverse mindsets and ways of life. Yet, defining an individual by their culture is a simplistic view—it limits possibilities to learn about the person and to build potential relational bonds. While cultures may be quite distinct from one another, there are no profound differences about being human. When we peel away cultural differences, we discover universal traits and behaviors that transcend borders and races­. We each share a universal bond of the common human essence—hope, love, happiness, acceptance, sadness, fear, anger, spirituality, and ambition are traits that every human possesses.

Knowledge vs. Embodiment

Two of my former colleagues, John and Patricia, illustrate how knowledge can go only so far without embodiment. They both were accomplished senior American executives who were well-versed in the worldwide market. However, John had a significant advantage in terms of achievements and global experience. Early on, John was exposed to various cultures growing up in Asia and Europe. For more than twenty years, John built a successful career in finance, both in the United States and overseas. Yet, despite his exposure to diverse cultures and extensive global business experience, John was often arrogant and close-minded. He had difficulty connecting to people beyond the surface level. Many people felt he was rigid, unable to fully listen to the opinions of others or acknowledge his shortcomings.

On the other hand, Patricia didn’t live overseas and hadn’t been exposed to other cultures until her international business trips. She only had twelve years of business experience compared to John’s twenty years, and only five years in global business. However, what Patricia did have was a capacity to connect with and motivate those around her by being humble and open-minded. What Patricia lacked in experience and cultural knowledge, she made up for in humanity and openness. People flocked to her and loved being in her company. Her perspective and attitude transcended borders, cultures, and races, and created a pervasive feeling of connection. What limited John from maximizing his success wasn’t his cultural knowledge or experience; it was his mindset and attitude. Ultimately, Patricia became far more successful.

As we can see from this example, while John possessed abundant cultural knowledge and global experience, he didn’t possess an open mind or attitude. It’s not about the knowledge; it’s about how one uses it. John was what many would describe as having a strong global mindset. Global mindset is not an academic term. A mindset is a part of our being—how we think, feel, and act—and how we intrinsically connect with others.

Broadening Our Horizons

Cross-cultural agility is about one’s relational capacity to connect with others while navigating through differences. This capacity is foremost built on human qualities ­that transcends culture, race, gender, knowledge, and experience. While we may assume that cross-cultural agility is the exclusive domain of people who have been exposed to or worked in diverse cultures, what truly matters is the open attitude and innate ability to connect with others, a genuine quality that no amount of traveling or exposure to other cultures can make up for.

Seeing and accepting an individual beyond cultural differences immediately opens the human space and present broader possibilities. In workplaces, this outlook promotes inclusive perspectives, which drives strategy, and ultimately results. On the other hand, narrow stances lead to pigeonholing. It costs organizational effectiveness and bottom line. It reduces a company’s potential to fully develop and leverage its varied global talent pool, and to foster inclusion and cooperation of diverse beliefs, cultures, and expertise.

Defining and differentiating cultures can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, there are clear distinctions we must be aware of. On the other hand, it would be distancing to apply those characteristics to every person within a particular culture. Cultural knowledge, empathy, humility, and open-mindedness are the ingredients vital to attaining an expanded relational agility in navigating through mixed cultural environments. This capacity is foremost built upon one’s genuine desire to see and interact with people as an individual, not as a representative of a culture.

    Soo Bong Peer, Diversity Consultant, Executive Coach, and Author

    Soo Bong Peer, a strategy consultant, executive coach to Fortune 500 multinational corporations, and author of upcoming book The Essential Diversity Mindset, comes from a multicultural upbringing with over thirty years of experience in strategic marketing, global branding, business development, international joint ventures, and leadership development.

    Raised in a South Korean military, political, and diplomatic family, Soo grew up in South Korea, Mexico, the UK, Japan and the US. Soo is a naturalized American citizen and lives in the United States. Soo has journeyed wide polarities in cultures, people, social statuses, and political regimes and feels that human connection is the foundation for building a world of pervasive diversity.

    Throughout her hands-on business career managing and working with a wide-range of colleagues from diverse backgrounds, including, race, gender, culture, nationality, attributes, and disciplines, Soo acutely experienced many conflicts arising from diversity issues that generated unease, distrust, and resentment. Soo learned that across functional areas within a company, the underlying emotions employees felt toward diversity drove employee engagement, retention, and competitiveness. Soo is well aware that constructing diversity programs that employees embrace goes far beyond diversity statistics or training. She believes that we must find a sustainable path to bridge diversity goals, human psychology, and bottom-line pressure.

    Companies Soo has been affiliated with as an employee, strategy consultant, or executive coach include: Bell Canada; Booz, Allen & Hamilton; CNN/Turner; Comsat; ExxonMobil; Global One (Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom, Sprint Alliance); IBM; Inter-American Development Bank; Leo Burnett Worldwide; Mars; MetLife HealthCare; and Ogilvy & Mather.

    Soo earned an MBA from Darden School of Business, University of Virginia; a master’s degree in biochemistry from Boston University Medical Center; and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from College of Notre Dame of Maryland. In addition, she has a Leadership Coaching Certification from Georgetown University and is International Coach Federation certified.

    Married for thirty-six years with two biracial children, Soo and her husband live in Park City, Utah.

