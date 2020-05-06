National Spotlight On First Responders

Discovering Resilience in an Ever-Changing World

Even as a child, I wondered how people faced adversity and traumatic stress and remained strong. What was their magical technique or strategy that kept them resilient and empowered to face the next day with optimism and hope? Pursuing those questions, has been my “search for meaning” and understanding. Sorting through mounds of research and documents, I was compelled and obsessed with discovering the strategies of those who did not just survive, but knew how to thrive. In my mind, if I could just find the mysterious answer to “bouncing back” from adversity, I would be certain to feel more confident and less fragile.

Today’s pandemic has thrown us into a world we can’t understand or comprehend. The illusion of safety is far from our personal reality, as we all try and capture a footing to feel centered and balanced. Each day tends to bring subtle changes that tip us toward the fear spectrum, and the next moment into the realm of hope. When we tip toward those uncomfortable feelings, we find our emotional barometer moving toward anxiety, nervousness, damaging ruminations, complicated grief, faulty distortions and unrest within.

Sensing society’s need, Resiliency2020 emerged to help Americans discover strategies and techniques to build our resiliency quotient in our ever-changing world. Bringing together inspirational leaders, corporate heads, motivational speakers, celebrities and artists who will identify strengths and the mechanisms to discover our own inner power to thrive during the pandemic. Utilizing short personal venues, our presenters will offer genuine, compassionate, and vulnerable insights that have helped them thrive and develop grit and determination. Together we will explore our potential and our pathway to strength and endurance during this chaotic time.

Our free live streaming national webinar on September 10th will offer over 3 hours of inspiration, thoughtful revelations, ingenuity, vulnerability and motivation from presenters who are committed to creating a meaningful change in our world. Our team currently includes: singer/song writer Alanis Morissette, corporate head Arianna Huffington, former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, activist and advocate Erin Brockovich, meditation guru Tara Brach, author of the Jack Reacher series Lee Child, Imago Therapy innovators Harville Hendrix and Helen Hunt, the daughter of Diana Ross & Berry Gordy, songwriter/singer Rhonda Ross, American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, screenwriter and director Del Shores, Thrive Global’s meditation expert Agapi Stassinopoulous, NAACP’s New Artist nominee Omar Wilson, inspirational writer Michele Sullivan, Trauma expert and director Elaine Miller Karas, the Executive Director of NAADAC Cynthia Morena Tuohy, Oprah’s Network star Angela Robinson, BET’s star of “The Oval, ” Kron Moore, Boyz II Men’s tenor Shawn Stockman, workaholism guru and journalist Bryan Robinson, and psychotherapist and CEO of Resiliency2020 Joy Erlichman Miller.

Our list of presenters continues to grow and you won’t want to miss this remarkable event. Throughout the webinar we will ask participants to open their hearts and donate to a newly organized non-for-profit called #FIRSTRESPONDERSFIRST. This remarkable charity is dedicated to assisting our first responders with needed mental and physical health services.

Space is limited, so register early at www.resiliency2020.com . Registration will open on May 15th.

Joy Erlichman Miller PhD,LCPC,MAC

CEO of Resiiency2020