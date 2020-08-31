Nabil Riffi Shares Signs that Indicate Your Career Is Negatively Affecting Your Well-Being

Financial security is important for almost everyone in this world, which is why it’s also one of the key factors that people consider when selecting a career – or more specifically, a job. However, several working individuals soon realize that this isn’t what they want to do. They feel that they should be doing something else; something they’ll enjoy and are passionate about. However, most of them are too scared to transition to a new career, which is why they stick to their current job and this starts affecting their well-being negatively.

But the question is, how do you identify that? Well, Nabil Riffi believes there are certain signs that indicate your career – or more specifically your job – is having a negative effect on your well-being.

Nabil Riffi is the CEO of Plus Point Marketing, a thriving marketing agency in Belgium. After completing his Bachelor’s and Masters in Law, Nabeel went onto pursue a career in the same field. A few years down the road, Nabil realized that law isn’t what he’s passionate about so he left his own firm and applied for a management-related job at Plus Point Marketing. Fast forward a year, he was appointed as the CEO of Plus Point Marketing and is currently holding that position.

According to Nabil, here are some warning signs that indicate your career is bringing down your well-being:

You Always Feel Worn-out and Exhausted

Do you feel tired, heavy, and drained out even before you start work? Do you fall sick often? Do you get the ‘Sunday night dreads’ every weekend? Nabil believes that if your answer is yes to even one of these questions, then it probably means you’re pushing your body to do something that you really don’t want to do. “It’s a well-established fact that your mind and thoughts fuel your body so if you don’t think positively about your job, or your mind isn’t into it, your body will follow suit,” he says.

Your Job is Impacting Your Self-Esteem

One of the key measures of our self-esteem is what we do. According to Nabil, staying in a job where you constantly doubt your self-worth and the work you do can negatively impact your self-esteem to a great extent, and this can cause some serious problems in your mental and emotional well-being in the long-term. Hence, saying in a job that lowers your self-esteem isn’t worth it, no matter how well-paid it is or what perks it offers. “Remember, your job should be fulfilling and it should boost your confidence and self-esteem – not the other way around,” says Nabil.

You Lack Energy and Are Bored at Work

Another telltale sign for a career change is lacking energy and feeling bored while at work. Naturally, most people just want to get done with work and go home to rest but if you’re not passionate about what you’re doing, you’ll find it hard to even do the bare minimum at work. You’ll also find yourself constantly daydreaming about going home and once you reach home, you won’t be able to relax due to depressing work thoughts. As Nabil would put it, “It’s a vicious cycle that you, unfortunately, can’t break out of”.

You Cannot Maintain A Proper Work-Life Balance

Do you find yourself constantly worrying about work, even when you’re out with your friends or family? Or are you no longer pursuing your hobbies or activities that you enjoyed a lot before work took over your life? If yes, then you seriously need to think about why you’re doing what you’re doing. Nabil believes that a good work-life balance is the ultimate key to satisfaction and happiness. A job that preys on other aspects of your life and doesn’t let you enjoy freely isn’t the right one for you.

These are just some general signs that indicate your career is pulling down your well-being, and thus, you might want to consider a job or career change. Every individual may experience different signs but at the end of the day, what really matters is whether you identify the signs and take action at the right time.