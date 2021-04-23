Mynul Islam Tuhin on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

Mynul Islam Tuhin is a renowned entrepreneur and founder of TuhinTube. He is Banladesh’s leading digital marketer and SERP Strategist who provides one-stop marketing solutions for businesses as well as celebrities. He is a specialist in SERP optimization (what appears when someone googles your brand name, According to Tuhin, He started his blogging journey at the age of 17 when he was eager about the internet and computer, he learned every tactic of SEO, online marketing closely and became a digital marketing expert at a very young age. At the age of 19, Tuhin successfully ranked Bangladesh’s top 10 bloggers.

He was blogging about tech, then expanded his horizon to Bollywood and Lifestyle and started a new portal TuhinTube.com to cover Bollywood and entrepreneurs. He is one of the youngest blogger to cover such a wide range of celebrity and entrepreneurs news, Tuhin is invited by brands like Dropout Media, FlaminArt, YNB Digital, Dejzi, Twinkle Pawar Exclusive, and many more to cover their company’s services and products.

Mynul Islam Tuhin is the founder and CEO of “TuhinTube“ which provides a bunch of services like social media management, PR promotion, brand promotion, celebrity promotion, IMDb Profile, Wikipedia Articles, Music releasing, web design, Google Knowledge Panel, content writing, etc. His company now gaining popularity around the world and became the fastest growing celebrity management company.

Tuhin is a passionate digital marketer who has developed excellent expertise in Google SEO, he knows paid promotion as well as free advertising on Google search. He discovered various tricks to generate Google Knowledge Panel and now offers these services to big celebrities worldwide.

Mynul Islam Tuhin has achieved strong identity over the internet since he is verified on Google, Spotify, and JioSaawn, Google awarded him the “Post on Google” feature means he can able to post articles, videos, and stories on Google search directly from his Knowledge Panel, in Bangladesh some of the best digital marketers are yet verified on Google, that is the reason why Mynul Islam Tuhin is known as SERP Expert.

Tuhin is a self-published author, has been published several books on the subject of digital marketing and Google SEO. He also records a podcast, his channel “Mynul Islam Tuhin” is very informative and valuable now listed in the Top 100 Digital Marketing Podcasts and getting worldwide attention. Mynul Islam Tuhin has a huge fan base on his social media channels, you can also connect him on Facebook and Instagram.

Personal Life & Family

Born in Barguna, Mynul Islam Tuhin belongs to a Sikder family. His father Md. Fajlur Rahman Sikder is a Businessman, Mother Mst. Taslima Begum is a housewife.

Education

Mynul Islam Tuhin is a graduate at Government Titumir College. He also completed the Fundamental of Digital Marketing offered by Google – Digital Unlocked.

Physical Appearance

With dark black eyes, black hair, 5’2″ height, and weight around 55kg, he looks amazing in the real life. He has a perfect male body.

