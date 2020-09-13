My take on Work From Home during Pandemic

Why did we need a virus to teach us we can be flexible in our working environment?

Before the world hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, I still remember asking my boss a day to work from home was like asking to give his paycheck to me. The day complete country lockdown was announced in India, no one anticipated that the virus will last long however we have realized now the virus is going to stay and we have to embrace the new normal.

Our health workers, law enforcement are given much importance than a celebrity as there are the ones who are serving and protecting the nation.

Offices have started to adapt flexibility and remote working has been promoted aggressively but do you want to work from home till you are employed with the organization. Honestly, I enjoyed the initial period of working from home but now I miss the smell & sound of the coffee machine in my office, I dream of that day where I could sit on my office chair, sipping my coffee and minding my work.

Working from home did give me a lot of flexibility and I was able to complete some of my long pending certifications as well but there is a different feeling to dress up and go to the office, now I am in my boxers all the time as I am working from home and no one is there to see me.

Managing the house and work is the new normal, not able to connect to the network is the new excuse of stuck in the traffic. The pandemic has also allowed exploring our hidden talents and skills, as of now I can prepare several dishes and play various songs on my guitar.

As per my view, we also need to take into consideration that many of the Hospitality, Retails, Aviation, Travel industries are suffering due to this pandemic. Everyone is in their house so no is traveling and planning for a vacation, that also means that no one is buying any new clothes to wear.

The scientist is figuring out to make a cure for this virus, we also need to help each other to uplift and grow together. Enabling digitization to small businesses is proving some success to thrive during this pandemic and we should be promoting them.

I still look forward to the world to get back to normal however we should not forget what the pandemic has taught us and mold ourselves to make the world a better place to live.

As the environment is a concern, I also look forward to fresh air to breathe, less traffic on the roads and pollution.

Let me know in the comment section how your experience has been so far in terms of working from home.