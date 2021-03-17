Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Successful Career Re-invention at 40 and how you can make it happen too!

When you are doing a mid-life career transition, you are not only re-inventing your career but redefining yourself as a human being. The process starts from the inside out!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Back in 2016, I said goodbye to a 20 successful years in Corporate HR lived in some of the most prestigious fashion brands such as Burberry, Christian Dior and Michael Kors.

With success, however, came burnout, unhappiness, a lack of real fulfilment and ironically poor quality of living; a price I all of a sudden was no longer ready to pay for my career. I had the grief, confusion, overwhelm and frustration you feel when you fall out of love from the career you have devoted your entire life to.

One thing I knew; to remain stuck somewhere I didn’t belong any longer was not an option and I was determined to give myself a new opportunity, to connect my career to who I really was and what I really believe in and to create a brand new chapter for myself that respected my values and new priorities in life.

But, how did I transition from Corporate HR to entrepreneurship?

Having come out the other side now, here are my tips to anyone who is pivoting in his career right now:

1.- Start by knowing you.

A successful career change starts with you – as opposed to updating your Linkedin profile!

You need to think how you want to live your life and figure out how your career fits in it (and not the other way round).

You need to raise your awareness around what is it that you are doing when you feel at your best, what are your natural abilities that make you stand out from the crowds and what are your “non-negotiables” (aka, your values) so to create a career that is in full alignment.

For me, creating a great career is creating a project that makes you jump out of bed every morning. Knowing and accepting yourself is the very first thing to do when re-inventing and re-launching our careers.

2.- Proceed by knowing who do you want to work for / with?

Whether it is new clients or new employers what you desire next, you need to know who do you want to work for / with and why.

Besides the joy that comes from spending your working hours with people you genuinely like, it is all about getting crystal clear about who do you want to connect through your marketing and positioning. Why? Because when you are clear around your target audience, your messaging will be more specific and targeted and you, consequently, will be more likely to attract the opportunities that are right for you.

3.- Do your due diligence and find out “who” can help you to go from where you are to where you want to be.

This person will most likely be a mentor coach and ideally will be ahead of you in the same journey.

The person you choose can be a real game changer in your career transition as your partnership will allow you to tap into new resources, expertise and experience and this will accelerate your progress and the results you get. It will give you that accountability you need in order to keep pushing forward and it will help you to scale beyond your own level of thinking and expand your vision.

4.- No, you are not starting from 0!

I see in many of my clients that insecurity that comes with the feeling of “starting all over” again when stepping into a brand new career chapter. With insecurity comes self-doubt and that’s when we under value, drop our prices and give away our time for free.

When you are doing a mid-life transition, you carry with you a wealth of life and work experiences and many transferable skills.

You de-valuing yourself in this important time of your journey makes no one any favours! Tap into your own story, reflect around what parts of the career you are leaving behind are taking with you and leverage on them.

5.- Surround yourself by the right tribe.

This current world we live in is full of well accomplished professionals who decided to not settle for their second best and who are crushing it right now. Do your research, find them and connect with them so you can see what is possible and what can be accomplished. A high tide raises all boats!

Career reinvention is not only possible, but it’s a must if you want to stay relevant in today’s competitive work environment.

As motivational speaker Michael Altshuler said, “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” So, chart your course, fasten your seatbelt and prepare for take off!

    Berta Maso, Career Re-invention Coach & HR strategist at BMS - Human Resources Management

    Berta Maso is a Career Re-invention Coach & International HR Strategist who has over 20 years experience of business acumen gained in the people management front of fashion brands such as Burberry, Christian Dior and Michael Kors.

    Having had a diverse career path herself that saw her move to London from Barcelona to study a Masters in Business Psychology, to get her first job in HR at Burberry and her second at Christian Dior, to upping sticks to Kuwait to follow a dream project of a Sheikh, to then move to Switzerland to join the start up of Michael Kors in Europe, to end up leaving her HR career in corporate to start her own business, she can now see how she has ended up exactly where she is meant to be - helping others to find the confidence to make some changes in their careers so to align them with who they are and what they want.

    Alongside to supporting high-flying professionals to re-launch themselves to step into a brand new fresh chapter, Berta likes to collaborate with small business owners to help them align the “people factor” with the overall business strategy so to accelerate the growth of their business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Patricia Soriano on How to Stay Inspired When Working Toward a New Goal

    by Suzie Zeng
    Community//

    Why you should quit the 9 to 5

    by Anna Lundberg
    //

    Is Career Change Really Messy? Or We are scared to Change.

    by David Deb

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.