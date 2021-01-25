My Self Love, Above All Ritual During Quarantine

2020 was one hell of a year for everyone, no doubt. If I am to put it lightly, I would say the year was very ‘thought-provoking’. Self-isolation due to the Pandemic changed my life. Practicing self-love has always been very challenging for me because it is not just about nourishing your body and soul, but also changing the way you think about yourself and the people around you.

Isolating myself actually gave me a chance to reflect on my behaviors, my emotional needs, my wants, and most of all my passion in life. I have always wanted to learn dancing as a skill. But I was holding myself back not because I couldn’t do it but because I was afraid to come off as ‘imperfect’.

Moreover, in my relationships, I was coming off as needy and codependent. I started relying on people’s approval. But sooner than later, while practicing isolation, I realized that ‘O my God, I am a people-pleaser,’ I am living myself to other people’s expectations. I, slowly, but gradually started changing myself, one step at a time and the first thing I did was take on the challenge of dancing in order to manage my stress during quarantine.

Now, today, at this very moment, I am on bed rest because I cracked my ankle doing a dance move. But frankly, it’s all worth it. I was so involved with my work and my relationships that I never really got a chance to spend time with myself, doing the things I like. After spending some time alone during Quarantine, I not only learned self-love but also felt good about myself physically and emotionally.

Besides, it wasn’t just a hobby that I picked up or a habit that I changed, I started growing more, professionally. Now I enjoy my work, and I enjoy sharing my experiences through writing. Changing myself not because of others, but to nourish my soul better has proved to be very positive for me. Therefore, I would like to share my everyday ritual with you that has helped me redirect my focus to more productive things in life.

My Everyday Routine

Wake up early

Stretch a little

Have a warm drink before shower

Don’t miss Breakfast

Take 10-minute breaks during work to rejuvenate yourself

Spend time with your family, eat dinner together

Set an hour aside for yourself; read a book, dance, Netflix, whatever that floats your boat

Go out for a walk after dinner

Go to bed at least 2 hours after dinner

Just stay mindful

REPEAT; but keep making changes as you feel fit to boost your mood, but keep yourself busy

The above routine has helped me build myself up and kept me away from negative thought patterns and overthinking that was consuming me. I don’t feel like I am dependent on anyone for my emotions because now I have replaced my unhealthy emotional needs with my passions and healthy habits and I believe anyone can. But maintaining ‘perfect balance’ is the trick.

We, women often suffer from depression, either because of family stress or work. The reason why we need to take care of ourselves before anyone else as we are always stuck between responsibilities and a happy life. So it’s okay to choose yourself once in a while.

Having ‘ME’ time is important, never feel guilty of taking a space or a breather and when your family and friends love you, I am sure they will understand. All you have to do is to take the first step and be willing to break the cycle of negative patterns. Choose YOU!