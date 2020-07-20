Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My renewed passion for Classical Music during lockdown has calmed my fears and soothed my soul

Bach, Beethoven, Handel, Vivaldi and Chopin - the worlds greatest composers became my wellbeing warriors during the pandemic.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Many moons ago, before marriage, children and Coronavirus, I had a love for opera, ballet and classical music.  But you know, life got in the way, the children’s music ruled the house during their different stages in age and my music just drifted off.  I attended a few pop concerts but my music seemed to have disappeared to the bottom of a very long list that is daily life. 

During a recent stressful period, I once again started to listen to classical music, mostly in the form of guided meditations, and the spark reignited. I had forgotten how much I loved it, how it soothed me and at the same time excited me.  I started to play my music on Sunday’s whilst preparing the family meal.  Naturally I had a few objections but I stood firm.  After all, I had spent years listening and singing along to the family’s choice of music parking my own desires, as so many of us do. 

Then Covid-19 struck.  The stress of old resurfaced.  With so much uncertainty and fear around, I started to play classical music each day to calm my thoughts and bring me to the present moment.  I immediately felt calmer and in control, my mood lifted and my sense of confidence grew with each tempo, the underlying beat or pulse of the music. 

Studies have shown there is a link between music and mood.  Classical music has even been shown to reduce pain and depression, help with stroke recovery, reduce your blood pressure, and can help you sleep.  And it can make you happy.  I am proof of that.  So, each day I have made playing classical music a part of my daily routine and consider it my new healthy habit, or guilty pleasure.  Bring some calm and positive energy in your daily life and play some Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Chopin to name a few incredible composers. 

Try it and see for yourself!

    Valerie Green, Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach

    Valerie Green

    Bio:  Valerie Green is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach, passionate about helping others manage their stress levels through nutrition, movement and well-being.

    Born in Ireland, Valerie was brought up in Zimbabwe and Dubai.  She has lived a nomadic existence residing in London, UK and Sotogrande, Spain.  A mother of two young adults, Valerie has worked as an Estate Agent in London, and in finance on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange.  She is also a full time Carer to her husband.

    Following her husband’s life changing stroke in 2016, Valerie graduated from IIN, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.  Her mission to help her husband on his recovery journey and the fall out her children suffered, has driven her desire to help others manage their stress levels in order to live a happy and vibrant life with renewed energy and focus.

    Valerie works with clients from all over the world offering on-line 1-2-1 coaching.  Her passion is to enable others avoid burnout and the serious health implications that come with it and help get their lives back on track through simple, actionable, lifestyle changes.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “It’s pointless to compare yourself, or your journey to others — everyone has a unique path and is at different points on theirs” With Sarah Reynolds

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Rising Music Star AyseDeniz: “Music matters; It connects humans the way nothing else can”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    “Make life happen.” With Ben Ari & Swagata Biswas

    by Ben Ari

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.