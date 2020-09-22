Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My REAL College Major…

My REAL College Major... Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

When people ask me what my college major was (less often as years go by), my tongue-in-cheek answer is “social interaction and basketball 😜🏀.” My degree — framed on my mother’s wall — says “Business.” But my half-joking answer is way more accurate.

My last two years of college, I spent more time playing pickup basketball than studying. Skipped more morning classes sleeping off cheap vodka, Bacardi 151, Natty Ice and “jungle juice” than I handed in homework assignments.

I went to class and pretended that I knew what was going on. Was a “C” and “D” student senior year, but never looked for a tutor or showed up to professor office hours for help. I didn’t even buy textbooks (which is a scam anyway).

I Graduated with a ~2.6 GPA, not because the work was challenging — because I simply didn’t try hard at school. I did enough to get by, knew that I was half-assing it, and that was good enough for me.

I’m not telling you to do what I did. Just telling you what it was.

I knew my future was in two things — sports and being on the internet somehow (I didn’t know what yet)— that there were no classes for at the time. My professors couldn’t help me or convince me that their teachings mattered. I was respectful and came to class, though (most of the time), so they couldn’t fail me 😊.

The most valuable thing I got from my time at University was the people I met and the things I did outside of class. Those experiences were invaluable and still paying dividends today, unlike my education.

The partying, stories, friends and memories.

The late nights, crashed cars, reckless behaviour, jokes at other people’s expense. The slick tricks that helped me get by, and the stuff that’ll stay between me and the people involved.

I can look back at my school experience fondly because I didn’t leave anything undone. I have no regrets. It was all worth it.

If I could do it again, or “give advice to my younger self,” I would party more, play more ball, talk to more girls, find more efficient ways to circumvent actual academic effort (while still graduating). I didn’t learn any of my life or social skills in a classroom.

Again: this is not advice. It’s just what I did and how I would do it. Your path may be different.

Most of what I did in college, I wouldn’t do now. I’m onto other stuff. But, if I hadn’t gotten those experiences then, I might still be chasing them now.

Speaking on making your path, go claim your free copy of my book The Mirror Of Motivation so you can start living life with no regrets — which means complete personal fulfillment. 

Get it here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com 

WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

 

Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

 

Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

