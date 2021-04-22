Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Passion For Screenplay writing Helped Me To Break The Stress – Yadhu Krishnan

“Mould your dreams,prepare well to fly and fly high enough to pick them up and drop into your life cart”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Yadhu Krishnan
Yadhu Krishnan

Merchant Navy officer who wears a cap of Hollywood filmmaker believes to achieve his goals with mere hard work.

Yadhu says when at sea, people are under constant work pressure to meet their hectic jobscope. Staying far from your loved ones and exposed to extreme pressure makes life at sea really challenging. Sea has taught me that hard work is merely the key to success.Neither a walk in fresh air with your pet beside or a cup of tea with people you love is an option. My passion for screenplay writing helped me to break the stress.

When asked how do you manage your stress and loneliness at sea, Yadhu says “The challenge is always within”.
Yadhu adds, during my career at sea I have always been under constant stress and loneliness until I discovered my passion for writing can help me out. My passion for writing kept me in my world. The bottom line is I was quite happy when I was in that world.

When asked, does this life at sea disconnect your social networking, Yadhu Krishnan says Yes it does to a great extend. Even at this 21st century of techno sophicated era, we at sea lack basic communication facilities. This has hugely affected our socialising aspect in life. So I made a point to do short contract and take long vacation to keep a balance for life. This solved my problem.

For more details about Yadhu Krishnan and his works follow him on Instagram @Yadhu.Krishnan.90

    Md Badshah Ansari

    Md Badshah Ansari, Founder & CEO at Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt Ltd

    Md Badshah Ansari Is a Young Digital Marketing entrepreneur from India. He helps startup, celebrity and public figures to grow online their presence in Online Media and Social media. He Is Founder Of Teamology Softech And Media Services Pvt Ltd.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO of Sea Tow Services International” With Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer III

    by Carly Martinetti
    Community//

    Award-winning poet & screenwriter Marsha M Nelson: “Mentorship is the key to “Integrity and Accountability”; I would start a movement to mentor the youth in my community”

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    “Power of visualization” With Andréa Albright & Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.