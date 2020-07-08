Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My Partner Is Driving Me Crazy

My Partner Is Driving Me Crazy

My Partner Is Driving Me Crazy

My partner is driving me more crazy than usual. This topic has been coming up in Rohini’s coaching conversations. It is something we can both relate to. What we recognize for ourselves is that this is not a reflection of the other person’s behavior, but a reflection of our state of mind. Angus uses the example of my picking my cuticles to illustrate this point. When he is in a low mood it drives him crazy. When he is in a good mood it doesn’t bother him. We share this as a reminder and an invitation to you to look to see how you are doing if you have someone in your life who it feels like is driving you crazy. When you look within it is easier to see where wellbeing actually resides so you don’t have to change the other person. You can instead focus on taking care of yourself and as you allow yourself to stabilize and find your way back to your natural state of balance. Angus & Rohini Ross are “the Rewilders.” They love working with couples and helping them to reduce conflict and discord in their relationships by pointing them to their innate wisdom and understanding. They work with couples who are struggling and couples who would like to deepen the love and intimacy they already have. They co-facilitate individualized couples intensives that rewild relationships back to their natural state of love. Rohini is the author of the free ebook Relationships, and they are co-founders of The 29-Day Rewilding Experience and The Rewilding Community found at https://www.rewildingyourrelationship. You can also subscribe to Rohini’s weekly blog that includes their weekly Vlog on her website, https://rohiniross.com/.

Rohini Ross, Author and Coach

Rohini Ross is passionate about helping people wake up to their true nature. She is a psychotherapist, a transformative coach, and author of Marriage (The Soul-Centered Series Book 1). She is the founder of The Soul-Centered Series: Psychology, Spirituality, and the Teachings of Sydney Banks that launches in Santa Monica, CA October 2108. She has an international coaching practice helping individuals, couples, and professionals embrace all of who they are so they can experience greater levels of well-being, resiliency, and success. She also co-facilitates The Space Mastermind for Solopreneurs with Barb Patterson. You can follow Rohini on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, watch her Vlogs with her husband, Angus Ross, and subscribe to her weekly blog on her website, www.rohiniross.com.

