Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Loved One Died, But I Have to Go to Work

How Employers Can Help Grieving Employees

By

On January 26, 2020, the death of basketball legend, Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven of their friends shocked the world.  Kobe Bryant’s life touched and inspired millions.  Although I did not know Kobe personally, I, and countless others who were inspired by Kobe, feel a great sense of loss over Kobe’s tragic death and the deaths of those who passed away with him.  

As my grandmother used to say, “Death is a part of living.”  That truth does not make losing someone easier to bear. Yet, the reality is that every day, someone is dealing with the loss of a loved one.  If you have a job, it is likely that at least one of your colleagues is enduring grief over the death of someone close to them.  As the world mourns the loss of an icon, I want to take this time to remind companies how they make the workplace a more supportive place for employees handling grief.

Returning to work can present a sense of routine and normalcy after the passing of a dear friend or family member.  To some, this normalcy is calming.  For others, it is overwhelming.  The loss of a loved one can lead to depression, anxiety, insomnia and a host of other mental health conditions.  As mental health is equally important as physical health, employers should take special care to address the well-being of its grieving employees. 

Understanding that everyone handles grief differently, employers can help to the ease an employee’s transition back into the workplace by instituting a few simple actions. 

  • Create a bereavement leave policy.  No federal law requires companies to provide leave for bereavement, and Oregon and Illinois are the only states that require employers to offer bereavement leave.  Despite the fact that most employers are not required to offer this type of leave, providing time off for grieving employees is a great way for companies to demonstrate that they care about the good of their employees and give the employee necessary time need to mourn the death of a loved one.   Companies should work with a human resources consultant or an employment law attorney to create a policy that best fits the culture of their organizations. 
  • Acknowledge the Grieving Employee’s Loss. I am always at a loss for words when trying to offer my condolences to someone who has lost a loved one.  I’m sure that many of us who want to comfort our grieving colleagues feel the same way.  It is important to offer a word of encouragement, no matter how simple, to acknowledge the passing of the grieving employee’s loved one.  The acknowledgement can be as simple as, “I’m really sorry for your loss, and please let me know if there is anything I can do to support you during this time.”  Speak from your heart, and know that every word of encouragement is comforting to a grieving employee.
  • Grant a Reasonable Accommodation for Mental Health Conditions. Obtaining the help of a mental health professional can assist a grieving employee with the grieving process.  As such, employees should be allowed to take time off to attend appointments with mental health providers.  Employers should make sure that they understand their legal obligations to provide a reasonable accommodation to employees who request to take time off to attend a therapy appointment.  The Americans with Disabilities Act requires employers to provide employees with a reasonable accommodation for certain medical conditions.  As the EEOC explained,  

A reasonable accommodation is some type of change in the way things are normally done at work. Just a few examples of possible accommodations include altered break and work schedules (e.g., scheduling work around therapy appointments), quiet office space or devices that create a quiet work environment, changes in supervisory methods (e.g., written instructions from a supervisor who usually does not provide them), specific shift assignments, and permission to work from home.

  • Do Not Retaliate Against Employees Seeking a Reasonable Accommodation for a Mental Health Condition. Employers should thoughtfully consider employee requests for accommodations to seek mental health treatment, with a clear understanding of their legal requirements to provide such accommodation under state, federal, and local law.   Employers should also clearly understand the legal prohibitions against retaliating against employees who request a reasonable accommodation.

  • Invest in an EAP (Employee Assistance Program) Program and Provide Information About How Employees Can Access This Program. Providing resources to employees to work through their grief is a great way for companies to demonstrate that they are committed to the well-being of their workforce.  An EAP is an employer-paid benefit that typically offers confidential counseling and other assistance to employees facing traumatic life events.  EAPs vary in their service offerings, ranging from grief counseling to legal and financial assistance.  These programs often allow employees to utilize them for a limited period of time.  Investing in an EAP for your company’s employees can be an effective tool to support employees who may not know the resources available to the them to help address their grief.  The EAP provider may also be able to give the employee a referral to a provider outside of the EAP to assist the employee on a long-term basis.

Grief does not end simply because an employee is on the clock.  Acknowledging the reality that loss often comes unexpectedly, companies can play a monumental role in providing a beacon of light to their employees at a time of great sadness.   

    Jessica N. Childress, Managing Attorney at The Childress Firm PLLC

    Ms. Childress is the managing attorney and founder of the Childress Firm PLLC, an employment law firm based in Washington, D.C.  Ms. Childress holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and African American Studies from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.  Ms. Childress graduated Phi Beta Kappa and with High Distinction from the University of Virginia in 2007.  After law school, Ms. Childress served as a federal judicial law clerk in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland.  Ms. Childress has served as an associate at two global law firms and as an attorney for the United States Department of Justice.

     

    Ms. Childress represents clients in all aspects of employment law.  Ms. Childress has litigated retaliation, discrimination, sexual harassment, non-competition, trade secret, unfair labor practice, and whistleblower cases before various tribunals.

     

    Ms. Childress has held leadership roles in the National Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division and the Washington Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division.  She has been the recipient of several honors, including the National Bar Association’s 2018 Young Lawyer of the Year Award, the Washington Bar Association’s 2017-2018 Young Lawyer of the Year Award, the National Bar Association’s 40 under 40 Best Advocates Award, the Kim Keenan Leadership & Advocacy Award, the Greater Washington Area Chapter of the National Bar Association’s Rising Star Award, and recognition by the National Black Lawyers as one of the top 100 black attorneys.  Ms. Childress has been featured in numerous publications, including ForbesEssence, the Huffington PostSuccess, and Entrepreneur.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Embracing the Fragility of Life

    by Mike Robbins
    Community//

    Opioid Deaths and Family Grief

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP
    Community//

    Sudden Death: Families, Grief & the Opioid Crisis

    by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.