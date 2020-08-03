Contributor Log In/Sign Up
My Garden: Well-Being & Teamwork

The glory of gardening: hands in the dirt, head in the sun, heart with nature. To nurture a garden is to feed not just the body but the soul. -A. Austin

My recent Visual Blossoms post, “How Does My Garden Grow? With A Lot of Help!“, I shared that my gardening hobby is supported by the help from others.  Teamwork makes the dream work!!  Whether you garden alone, with others, or with the help of others it can be a rewarding hobby with positive effects on your overall wellbeing.

Studies show that gardening can positively influence physical and mental well-being.  Soga, Gaston, & Yamaura(2016) performed a meta-analysis (twenty-two cases studies published after 2001) of the effects of gardening on health and well-being.   “Most studies came from the United States, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Studies reported a wide range of health outcomes, such as reductions in depression, anxiety, and body mass index, as well as increases in life satisfaction, quality of life, and sense of community. Meta-analytic estimates showed a significant positive effect of gardening on the health outcomes” (p.92).

The benefits of gardening extend well beyond the physical aspect of digging in the dirt. No matter how small or large your garden is or if your garden is indoor or outdoor, your well-being benefits. With each garden there is a hope for beauty and success.  Whatever the outcome may be, there are many advantages to the process.  I find creating a beautiful garden means more than pretty flowers. Gardening is an opportunity to create a better life. Gardening encompasses Blooms to Blossoms purpose…integrating wellness, lifelong learning and personal development. The chart below depicts how gardening affects my life. 

I am forever grateful for the help I have to make my vision come to life and forever hopeful for a good outcome. 

Look back and be grateful,
Look ahead and be hopeful,
Look around and be helpful.
Unknown

    Elaine Guerrazzi, PhD, Educator, Blogger at Blooms to Blossoms

    My professional and educational career as well as my personal life are centered on promoting the blended processes of growth and development. As a lifelong learner I continue to enhance my knowledge and skills to provide informative discovery experiences for others. During my career I managed recreational sports programs in higher education for ten years followed by ten years serving as Director of Research and Assessment. During this time, I studied the relationship between academic and co-curricular experiences and the ability of these experiences to facilitate student development and achievement. I also served for fifteen years as adjunct faculty member in the School of Education Graduate Program teaching research, adult education, student development, and leadership courses. In this faculty position I directed my energy to mentoring doctoral students’ research initiatives as both a chair and committee member. My mentees successfully completed over 125 projects. Currently, I strive to share my passion for life and learning by helping others connect the pieces in ways that matter.

    My life has directly and indirectly (formally and informally) revolved around the theme of my blog…integrating wellness, lifelong learning, and personal development. My earliest memories from childhood include my pursuit of an active lifestyle, a thirst for learning through doing and reading, and the curiosity of wondering what was next. I’ve often been told that my first words as a child were probably, “I wonder…” OR “why”. These early characteristics have guided my growth and development, living and learning throughout my life. My Dad provided some insight into the idea of lifelong learning when, during my time in graduate school, he shared with a friend that I was going to go straight from doctoral graduation to the institutional retirement plan!!!! I guess I’ve been connecting the pieces for over 60 years and am looking forward to continuing in that process through my blog ( Blooms to Blossoms ).  Follow Blooms to Blossoms on Facebook.

