My Garden: Well-Being & Teamwork

My recent Visual Blossoms post, “How Does My Garden Grow? With A Lot of Help!“, I shared that my gardening hobby is supported by the help from others. Teamwork makes the dream work!! Whether you garden alone, with others, or with the help of others it can be a rewarding hobby with positive effects on your overall wellbeing.



Studies show that gardening can positively influence physical and mental well-being. Soga, Gaston, & Yamaura(2016) performed a meta-analysis (twenty-two cases studies published after 2001) of the effects of gardening on health and well-being. “Most studies came from the United States, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Studies reported a wide range of health outcomes, such as reductions in depression, anxiety, and body mass index, as well as increases in life satisfaction, quality of life, and sense of community. Meta-analytic estimates showed a significant positive effect of gardening on the health outcomes” (p.92).

The benefits of gardening extend well beyond the physical aspect of digging in the dirt. No matter how small or large your garden is or if your garden is indoor or outdoor, your well-being benefits. With each garden there is a hope for beauty and success. Whatever the outcome may be, there are many advantages to the process. I find creating a beautiful garden means more than pretty flowers. Gardening is an opportunity to create a better life. Gardening encompasses Blooms to Blossoms purpose…integrating wellness, lifelong learning and personal development. The chart below depicts how gardening affects my life.

I am forever grateful for the help I have to make my vision come to life and forever hopeful for a good outcome.

Look back and be grateful,

Look ahead and be hopeful,

Look around and be helpful.

Unknown