My Front Door is Closed but I am Ready.

A poem about the upcoming winter season.

My front is closed, but I am ready.


Winter pots planted with evergreens will stand guard at my door this winter.
Brave and strong.

Outdoor hoses removed and drained.

Cushioned chairs covered.

Deer proof bulbs are planted for spring.

Wilted annuals removed.


My hallway foyer is open to all that lands on my stoop.

A package, a neighbor who offers help, someone in need.

Canning and stocking up on supplies.

Pine cones collected for kindling.

Books on the Kindle.

Warmth of the sun through the window in the reading chair.

The air feels different as we transition from cool but sunny to chilly.

Outdoor sports with friends will have to wait.

I can smell neighbors crackling fireplaces outside.

Backyard visits may happen if the weather cooperates.

The nest may remain empty.

More virtual workouts.

More drawer organization.

The Halloween candy is long gone.

Leaves picked up.

A new bright white ground cover has fallen.

Time to prepare.

Time to connect.

Time to stay safe.


All still.

    Marcie Singer, Certified Professional Life Coach for Your Empty Nest Years, ACC, CPC, ELI-MP at Marcie Singer Coaching

    Marcie is a Certified Life and Transitions Coach, and an Empty Nester. It’s her mission to empower women approaching their empty nest years to overcome their self-doubt and fears and to uncover their purpose, passion and vision leading to an inspiring, and rewarding future. When she’s not working with women to reimagine the next stage of their life, Marcie enjoys off-the-beaten-path travel with her husband and three grown children, walking through street fairs, square foot gardening, and her new favorite outdoor sport, pickleball.

