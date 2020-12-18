Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

My Dirty Little Secret To Getting What You Want and Avoid Settling for Less

We don’t cook at home. For us, events like Thanksgiving mean either going to someone else’s home, or to a restaurant that’s open for the holiday. We went to a popular place this most recent Thanksgiving. The place has an outdoor patio with a great view of the evening city skyline that prompts everyone to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
My Dirty Little Secret To Getting What You Want and Avoid Settling for Less Dre Baldwin DreAllDay.com

We don’t cook at home.

For us, events like Thanksgiving mean either going to someone else’s home, or to a restaurant that’s open for the holiday.

We went to a popular place this most recent Thanksgiving. The place has an outdoor patio with a great view of the evening city skyline that prompts everyone to get photos of themselves taken against the scenic backdrop of Miami.

Anna made our reservation, but we were disappointed to find out upon arrival that no outdoor tables were available. The wait for outside would be at least an hour, we were told, but we could be seated inside with no wait time at all.

We’d been to this place on Thanksgiving before, and got seated outside with no delay. Maybe the place had become a more popular Thanksgiving destination. Who knows.

I didn’t really care where we sat. I was much more concerned with eating than seating. I look at things rather practically: if there’s an hour wait for an outside table, then we can A) wait an hour or B) sit inside. One or the other.

But Anna really wanted the outside table, and apparently had a plan C).

We accepted the indoor table while still discussing whether the hour-long wait would be worth it. After the waiter brought water, I walked to the outdoor patio to see just how many tables there were, and to guesstimate how long the wait might really be.

When I came back in, Anna was up from the table too — she was talking to a guy who looked like a manager.

I didn’t hear all of the conversation, but she was making a quality-of-experience (for lack of a better term) case for us to be seated outside sans hour-long wait.

She mentioned that we’d come here before and sat outside. That we’d planned this dinner because of the outdoor seating. That she’d requested outdoor seating on the reservation. Also something about it not being right for us to have to wait so long for a table.

I don’t know how any of that information could change the fact that there were no available tables to accommodate us on the outdoor patio. But the manager listened intently. He told her/us that he would “see what [he] could do,” and offered that we sit at the bar in the meantime.

We hadn’t even pulled out our bar chairs when a hostess informed us that an outdoor table was ready for us.

Total wait time: 10 minutes.

***

Maybe several tables cleared at the exact moment that we were agitating for a table.

Maybe the wait wasn’t really an hour, but the hostesses quoted an hour just to give themselves space in case it did take that long.

Maybe a request from an attractive woman supplies a performance-enhancing ability for a man to make things happen.

Or, maybe the act of — tactfully — asking and insisting and refusing to comply when you don’t get exactly what you want actually works.

You decide.

    WARNING: Want To Guarantee Your Success -- And Avoid Working Hard For Nothing? Read This Right Now... Dre Baldwin dreallday.com

    Dre "DreAllDay" Baldwin, CEO, Work On Your Game Inc. at Work On Your Game Inc.

    In just 5 years, Dre Baldwin went from his high school team’s bench to the first contract of a 9-year professional basketball career. Concurrently, Dre pioneered new genres of personal branding via content publishing.

     

    Dre has been blogging since 2005 and began publishing video to YouTube in 2006. He has over 7,000 published videos, with content going out to 134,000+ subscribers and being viewed over 44 million times. Dre’s daily Work On Your Game Show has over 1,500 episodes and 3 million downloads.

     

    Dre has given 4 TED Talks on Discipline, Confidence, Mental Toughness & Personal Initiative and has authored 25 books. Dre has appeared in national campaigns with Nike, Finish Line, Wendy’s, Gatorade, Buick, Wilson Sports, STASH Investments and DIME magazine. A Philadelphia native and Penn State alum, Dre lives in Miami.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    thanksgiving and giving back
    Community//

    Active Appreciation | 10 Ways to Give Back This Thanksgiving

    by Delfina Forstmann
    Community//

    Feeling Gratitude

    by Diane Bartell
    Community//

    Thankful For Memories

    by Jennifer Senne

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.